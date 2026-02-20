This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

To say these two are becoming familiar foes is something of an understatement.

As well as the first Premier League meeting earlier this season – won 2-1 by Newcastle – the pair also clashed in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City won both games – 2-0 at St James’ Park in January and 3-1 at the Etihad earlier this month – to book their place in the final against Arsenal.

This is meeting number four but it doesn’t stop there.

Probably to groans from both sets of fans, the duo have also been drawn together in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with Newcastle getting home advantage.

For now though, the Premier League is the focus and City will feel they’re still in with a chance of the title after two late goals gave them a dramatic 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield – a place where their record is dreadful.

With Arsenal stuttering, City can now be crowned Premier League champions again if they win every game from now until the end of the season. It’s a big ask but having the title in their own hands is a definite psychological step.

Newcastle head to Manchester after a long round-trip to Qarabag but they’ll certainly be in good spirits after thrashing the team from Azerbaijan 6-1 in their Champions League playoff first leg.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle

Man City v Newcastle kicks off at 20.00 GMT on Saturday, February 21 at the Etihad Stadium. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 19:00.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola has been nursing Erling Haaland’s minutes due to “niggles” but the striker should be fit enough to start here.

Defender Josko Gvardiol and midfielder Mateo Kovacic remain unavailable, while wingers Jeremy Doku and Savinho are still trying to shake off injuries.

A full week off for City has been helpful although young centre-back Max Alleyne is another doubt after being removed early against Salford with an unspecified injury.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri; Semenyo, O’Reilly, Silva, Cherki; Haaland.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle still have a string of absentees, including Bruno Guimaraes whose hamstring injury is likely to keep him out for at least a month.

A March return also looks most likely for Tino Livramento while Yoane Wissa is unlikely to be ready in time after picking up a knock in training.

On the plus side, Sven Botman could play a part while Joelinton is available again after a six-week absence.

Anthony Gordon scored four times in the 6-1 win over Qarabag when played as a central striker, so could potentially reprise the role once more.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon.

Man City vs Newcastle stats

– Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League home games against Newcastle, winning each of the last 16.

– Newcastle are looking to complete their first league double over Manchester City since 1983-84 (second tier), and first in the top-flight since 1955-56. However, their 20 games at the Etihad Stadium is the most a team has played at a venue without ever winning in Premier League history (D2 L18).

– Manchester City have won their last six Premier League home games against Newcastle without conceding.

– Since conceding four goals in a 5-4 win over Fulham in December, Manchester City have only conceded eight goals in 12 Premier League matches, the fewest of any side in that time (MD15 onwards).

– Each of Newcastle’s last nine Premier League away wins have been against teams starting the day in the bottom half of the table. They’re winless in 10 on the road against top half teams (D3 L7).

– Since the 2010-11 season, English managers have taken charge of 76 away Premier League matches at Manchester City – only one has won, with Roy Hodgson leading Crystal Palace to a 3-2 win in December 2018 (D8 L67).

– Man City’s Omar Marmoush has scored five goals in his two home games against Newcastle in all competitions, netting a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season, and a brace in this season’s EFL Cup semi-final.

– Harvey Barnes scored both of Newcastle’s goals in their 2-1 win over Man City in the reverse fixture.

Man City vs Newcastle predictions

After talk of his position being under threat, Eddie Howe will have been delighted to reel off three straight wins.

Those victories all came on the road – Tottenham, Aston Villa and Qarabag – while six of their last seven games have been away fixtures.

That’s a lot of travelling, especially compared to City, who have played three of their last four at home.

City’s other game in that run was the key come-from-behind win at Liverpool and that could be a huge turning point in the title race, especially with Arsenal blowing a 2-0 lead at Wolves in midweek.

Pep will be keen to heap further pressure on the Gunners and this is an ideal opportunity, given Newcastle’s heavy away schedule plus the fact that City beat them twice in the Carabao Cup recently.

Back Man City/Man City in the Half-Time/Full-Time market (a result which has landed in their last six home games) at 11/10.

And if Newcastle do tire like they did in the 4-1 defeat at Liverpool, City could boost their goal difference.

Therefore, also take Man City (-2) on the handicaps at 11/4. They won this fixture 4-0 last season and Newcastle have a dreadful record at the Etihad.