Manchester City host Newcastle United at the Etihad on Wednesday night in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

City are well placed to reach the final after goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki gave them a 2-0 advantage from the first leg at St James’ Park.

The Magpies are the current holders of the EFL Cup, having beaten Liverpool in the final last season to end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

City last won the EFL Cup in 2021 and that was the eighth time they’ve lifted the trophy – a feat bettered only by Liverpool’s 10 triumphs.

But both sides come into this semi-final second leg on the back of some poor results.

City dropped points for the fifth time in six matches in the Premier League at the weekend, as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur, which leaves them six points behind Arsenal.

Newcastle have won just one of their last six games in all competitions and lost 4-1 away to Liverpool at the weekend.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle

Man City v Newcastle kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, February 4 at the Etihad Stadium. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 19:30.

Man City team news

Ruben Dias returned to first-team training this week after a spell out with a hamstring injury, but he is not expected to be risked against Newcastle.

Fellow centre-backs Josko Gvardiol and John Stones are also out injured, while Marc Guehi is ineligible to feature in the second leg as he joined City from Crystal Palace after the first leg.

That should see Max Alleyne return to the starting line-up to partner Abdukodir Khusanov at centre-back.

Rayan Cherki was forced off in the second half against Tottenham after receiving treatment following a heavy knock, but he should be fit enough to face Newcastle.

Jeremy Doku will miss the game after picking up a calf injury in the 2-0 win over Galatasaray and Savinho remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Mateo Kovacic is a long-term absentee and hasn’t featured for the club since undergoing surgery on an ankle injury at the start of November.

While Gianluigi Donnarumma is the first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League, James Trafford has played in all of City’s domestic cup games this season and looks set to start against Newcastle.

Man City expected line-up

(4-3-3) Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly, Bernardo; Cherki, Haaland, Semenyo

Newcastle team news

Bruno Guimaraes is still struggling with an ankle injury suffered in the Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven and looks set to miss the semi-final second leg.

Guimaraes has since been joined in the treatment room by Joelinton, who is ruled out for the next few weeks with a groin problem that required an injection.

Lewis Miley and Sven Botman remained on the substitutes’ bench throughout the game against Liverpool due to respective knee and thigh problems.

While Botman has returned to training and should feature against City, Miley won’t be available.

Tino Livramento will be out for another four weeks as he recovers from a hamstring injury, while Fabian Schar is set for a longer spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

Emil Krafth has made just three appearances for Newcastle this season and remains out with a knee injury.

Newcastle started without a striker against Liverpool, but their need for at least two goals at the Etihad should see Yoane Wissa return to the starting line-up.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Ramsey; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

Man City v Newcastle stats

– Only two of the 32 teams to win the first leg of an EFL Cup semi-final tie away from home have been eliminated. They were West Ham in 1971-72 (vs Stoke) and Tottenham in 1986-87 (vs Arsenal).

– Newcastle are looking to become just the second team to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg to reach the EFL Cup final after Aston Villa against Tranmere in 1993-94.

– Since taking over at Man City in the summer of 2016, Pep Guardiola has won all nine of his home games against Newcastle with an aggregate score of 26-2.

– Guardiola has also won 10, drawn one and lost one of his 12 home games in the EFL Cup.

– Newcastle haven’t scored at the Etihad since DeAndre Yedlin netted in a 2-1 defeat against City in September 2018. Their last win at the stadium was in the EFL Cup fourth round in 2014-15.

– Newcastle have won just three of their 16 away games in all competitions in the 2025-26 season, drawing six and losing seven.

– If Man City get past Newcastle, they’ll be just the fourth team to reach a 10th EFL Cup final after Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

– Rayan Cherki has registered three goals and one assist in three EFL Cup games this season, averaging a direct goal contribution in the competition every 42.2 minutes.

Man City v Newcastle predictions

Despite their recent poor form in the Premier League, Man City are in a comfortable position in the semi-final and they should get the job done at the Etihad.

But Newcastle will have to approach the match with an attacking mindset if they have any chance of defending their trophy, and their front three can trouble City’s defence.

Man City’s home record against Newcastle and the attacking players on both sides makes 23/10 on City to win and both teams to score a tempting bet.

Antoine Semenyo has made a strong start to his Man City career following the £62.5million move from Bournemouth in the January transfer window. He’s 19/1o to score anytime.

No Newcastle player has created more chances than Anthony Gordon in the EFL Cup this season and his pace could help the away side get back into the tie. He’s 19/10 to score or assist.