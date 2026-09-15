Man City vs Norwich City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester City begin their defence of the Carabao Cup with a third-round clash against Norwich City at the Etihad.

The Citizens lifted the trophy for a ninth time after a Nico O’Reilly brace gave them a 2-0 win over Arsenal at Wembley last season.

Norwich City have beaten MK Dons and Cardiff City in the earlier rounds of the competition this season, while they sit 12th in the Championship after seven games.

Man City v Norwich City kick-off time

Man City v Norwich City kicks off at 7.30pm BST on Thursday, September 17 at the Etihad.

Man City v Norwich City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports+, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

Following his red card for violent conduct in the 1-0 win over Manchester United, Phil Foden is now set to begin a three-match ban.

Allan should replace Foden to make his first appearance for the club, while fellow summer signing Geronimo Rulli is also expected to make his debut.

O’Reilly made a late substitute appearance at Old Trafford after recovering from a back injury and could start at left-back in place of Josko Gvardiol.

Rico Lewis, Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Mateo Kovacic and Iliman Ndiaye may also be brought into the starting line-up.

Jeremy Doku is still sidelined with the calf injury sustained in the Community Shield, but looks set to return after the international break.

Erling Haaland is the only recognised centre-forward in City’s squad, although Antoine Semenyo can play through the middle if they decide to rest their top goalscorer.

Norwich City team news

Jovon Makama has struggled with foot injuries, but will be pushing for his first start since February after coming off the bench to score against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Mathias Kvistgaarden and Papa Amadou Diallo were both left out of the matchday squad at the Riverside Stadium, but they should be back involved against Man City.

Left-back Lucien Mahovo is yet to play in 2026/27 after sustaining an ankle ligament issue in pre-season, and won’t return to training until the international break.

Mirko Topic is working his way back to fitness after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury last November, while Ali Ahmed sustained a similar injury in pre-season and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Following 21 months out with a knee injury, Gabriel Forsyth played 60 minutes for the Under-21s last week, but he is not yet ready to play first-team football.

Man City v Norwich odds

Man City are as short as 3/19 to win the game in 90 minutes. Norwich City are 17/1 to record a surprise victory, while The Draw is 17/2.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market, which also brings penalties into play, Man City are 1/14 to go through. Norwich City are 11/1 to advance to the fourth round.

In the outright betting, Man City are 11/2 third favourites to lift the trophy after Arsenal and Chelsea.

Man City v Norwich prediction

Man City enter this Carabao Cup tie on a five-game winning strike and while Enzo Maresca may ring the changes, they have one of the strongest squads in the Premier League.

They have also won their last three games against Norwich City by an aggregate score of 14-0, including back-to-back 5-0 wins at the Etihad.

The hosts should be able to beat the Championship side by at least a three-goal margin, so back Man City -2 on the handicaps at 3/5.

Man City to win to nil is another potential option at 21/20, while they are 1/1 to win both halves.

Following his move from Bournemouth, Semenyo registered four goals and two assists in eight domestic cup appearances for City in the second half of last season.

The Ghana international may play through the middle against Norwich City and is 11/10 to score anytime. He’s also 5/1 to break the deadlock as the first goalscorer.

Ndiaye impressed after coming off the bench at Old Trafford, and this cup tie could see the Senegal international score his first goal for the club. He’s 7/5 to score anytime.