Man City vs Wolves prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Fresh from booking their spot in the FA Cup final, Man City turn their attention back to Premier League duties when they host Wolves this Friday night.

For all the negativity around their season, City have actually found some decent form in recent times. Pep Guardiola’s men have strengthened their grip on the coveted Champions League places thanks to a six-match unbeaten run in the league.

The Citizens have four games remaining to ensure a top five finish in the Premier League – starting with Friday’s home encounter against Wolves.

Surprisingly, Wolves are one of the few teams who have enjoyed better recent form than City. Vitor Pereira’s men have won six Premier League games in a row, including victories over Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Portuguese manager certainly deserves a lot of credit for his efforts at Molineux, considering he took over a team that was sat 19th in the table and seemed destined for relegation.

Pereira not only dragged his side out of the bottom three but has taken them up to 13th and is currently sitting proudly above Man United, Everton, Spurs and West Ham.

Wolves have not won away at the Etihad in six years, but with the side in scintillating form, it’s fair to say that City will have a challenge on their hands come Friday night.

While Guardiola’s men did come out of last weekend’s cup semi-final victorious, Forest certainly gave them a scare after rattling the woodwork on three separate occasions.

There is no doubt that City are in-need of a big summer rebuild, but before that happens Wolves will be hoping to expose their weaknesses and bag a famous Etihad win.

Here, we take a closer look at everything you need to know about Friday's fixture, including stats, team news and where to watch and listen.





Man City vs Wolves prediction

Wolves may not have much to play for other than pride, but you certainly wouldn’t think that by the way they’re performing at the moment.

Wolves have scored 10 goals across their last four matches alone and they’ve found the back of the net at least once in all of their previous 13 outings.

Man City have also picked up their goalscoring output. Since the goalless Manchester derby back in early April, the Citizens have rattled the net 11 times in their four matches that followed.

With both teams scoring goals for fun, we’re backing both to get on the scoresheet at the Etihad. Afterall, this bet has enjoyed a lot of success in recent head-to-head encounters.

With Wolves giving everyone problems in recent weeks, we’re also backing Jorgen Larsen to have 1+ shots. The Norwegian forward has scored six goals in his last six matches and is the man to watch on Friday.

Man City team news

Man City are still missing a number of key players, including Erling Haaland, Rodri, Nathan Ake and John Stones.

There are also doubts over Oscar Bobb and goalkeeper Ederson who has missed the last three matches through a groin injury.

James McAtee missed last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final through suspension, but he will be available for selection on Friday. The likes of Jack Grealish, Savinho and Jeremy Doku will also be hoping to play a part.

Man City expected line-up

Wolves team news

Wolves remain without Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez and Yerson Mosquera who are all recovering from long-term injuries.

Hwang Hee-chan and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde both returned to the bench for last weekend’s win over Leicester, while Sam Johnstone remained on the sidelines.

Jorgen Strand Larsen will lead the line as his season best form continues. The ever-influential Matheus Cunha will also feature.

Wolves expected line-up

Man City vs Wolves how to watch and listen

Friday's Premier League fixture will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, NOW TV, SKY GO Extra and Sky GO. Live radio coverage will be available on talkSPORT.





Man City v Wolves stats

– Man City won eight of their last nine Premier League home games against Wolves

– This will be Man City’s first Premier League home games on a Friday since Boxing Day 2008

– This will be Man City’s second evening kick-off on a Friday at home in the Premier League since August 1993

– Wolves have won their last six Premier League games, making it the joint-longest winning run of any side this season

– Wolves last won seven top-flight games in a row back in September/October 1946