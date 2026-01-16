Man United v Man City: The arch rivals go head to head at Old Trafford

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

United and City, as so often in recent years, are experiencing vastly contrasting seasons.

And yet both come into this latest Manchester derby on the back of three straight Premier League draws.

But the similarities end there. While United were going out of the FA Cup to Brighton last weekend, City were smashing 10 goals past Exeter.

That game ended United’s hopes of silverware for 2025/26 but City are attacking trophies on four fronts and took a step towards Carabao Cup glory by scoring a 2-0 win at Newcastle in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night.

United’s mixed results and behind the scenes differences cost Ruben Amorim his job and after Darren Fletcher took charge of the 2-2 draw with Burnley and FA Cup defeat to Brighton, Michael Carrick was appointed as interim manager.

It’s a baptism of fire for United’s former elegant midfielder as he follows Saturday’s derby with a trip to leaders Arsenal next weekend.

United and City both have three wins apiece against each other in the last eight meetings so this fixture hasn’t been as one-sided as many would have expected.

How to watch Man Utd v Man City

Man Utd v Man City kicks off at 12.30 GMT on Saturday, January 17 at Old Trafford.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full live radio commentary.

Man Utd team news

Former Middlesbrough boss Carrick is expected to go four at the back for his opening game.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are back from the Africa Cup of Nations while previously out-of-favour Kobbie Mainoo could now get his chance in midfield again with Amorim gone.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt is still absent while Noussair Mazraoui is also unavailable after helping Morocco to the final of Afcon.

Man Utd expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Lammens; Shaw, Martinez, Yoro, Dalot; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola’s main injury concerns are at the back with Josko Gvardiol, John Stones and Ruben Dias all sidelined.

But Antoine Semenyo has added attacking verve to an already dangerous attack and is expected to make his league debut for City after scoring in the cup games against Exeter and Newcastle.

Oscar Bobb, Mateo Kovacic and Savinho are also on the treatment table but Rodri’s recent return at the base of midfield has been a welcome boost.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Ake, Khusanov, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Cherki, Foden, Semenyo; Haaland.

Man Utd v Man City stats

– Manchester United lost the reverse fixture against Man City 3-0 in September. They last failed to score in both league meetings with the Citizens in 1973-74, a campaign that saw them relegated from the top-flight.

– Man City have won more Premier League away games against Man Utd than any other visiting side (9), while only Liverpool (41) have scored more goals at Old Trafford than the Citizens (37).

– Manchester United have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League home games against Manchester City, including the last two in a row.

– Manchester United have drawn each of their last three Premier League games, last having a longer run of consecutive draws in September/October 1992 (5).

– Manchester City have drawn each of their last three Premier League games, last having a longer run of consecutive draws in October/November 2009 (7).

– Only Bournemouth (16), West Ham United (15) and Chelsea (15) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than Manchester United (14).

– This will be Michael Carrick’s second stint as manager at Manchester United, following his three-game spell in November/December 2021 (W2 D1). As a player, Carrick only recorded more wins in the Premier League against Sunderland (16) than he did Manchester City (P24 W13 D3 L8).

– Erling Haaland has been involved in more Premier League goals against Man Utd than any other Man City player (11 – 8 goals, 3 assists), having a hand in all three goals on his last appearance at Old Trafford in October 2023 (2 goals, 1 assist in a 3-0 win).

– Only Erling Haaland (12) and Igor Thiago (11) have been involved in more Premier League goals since the start of November than Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (10 – 3 goals, 7 assists).

Man Utd v Man City predictions

The atmosphere at Old Trafford will be ramped up due to Carrick’s return to the dugout although perhaps it would have been even stronger for a night game.

But while United have had their moments against City, current form suggests only one outcome.

The arrival of Semenyo at the Etihad is already proving a masterstroke and he’s made an instant impact with goals in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

But while it’s going well for City in those competitions, they really have to address their stuttering Premier League form after dropping six points in the last three matches.

This would be the perfect stage to score a statement win and after letting others take the headlines recently, this may be the moment when Erling Haaland delivers another dagger into the heart of United.

The Norwegian has bagged eight goals in just six league encounters with the Red Devils and three times he’s notched two or more.

He’s 19/5 for another brace – something he’s done 12 times for club and country this season.