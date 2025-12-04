Man Utd are hoping to build on their weekend win against Crystal Palace when they host West Ham in the Premier League

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Thursday night looking to back up their comeback win at Crystal Palace and steady their season heading into December.

Ruben Amorim’s side needed a response after the defeat to Everton and certainly found one. The Red Devils ended Palace’s 12-match unbeaten home run with goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount.

It was a much-needed show of control away from home, keeping them in touch with the pack above. A win v West Ham would take them into the top five.

West Ham arrive after a setback of their own. A three-game unbeaten run was halted by Liverpool, with Lucas Paqueta’s red card leaving Nuno’s side fighting uphill for most of the contest.

The Hammers remain just above the relegation line and still searching for their first away league win under Nuno. Their recent record against United, though, is a reminder of what they can threaten on their day.

Last season’s double over United included a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford, a result that still lingers as a warning.

How to watch Man Utd vs West Ham

Man Utd vs West Ham kicks off at 20:15 (UK) on Thursday, December 4, at Old Trafford. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Man Utd team news

Matheus Cunha is back in training after a head injury and could return to the squad.

Zirkzee and Mount strengthened their cases to stay in the XI with goals at Selhurst Park.

Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko remain out, while Lisandro Martinez continued his recovery with a late appearance on Sunday.

Man Utd expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Zirkzee

West Ham team news

Paqueta begins his suspension after his sending-off against Liverpool, forcing Nuno into another midfield reshuffle.

Crysencio Summerville remains a doubt, while Lukasz Fabianski and Oliver Scarles are still sidelined.

Jarrod Bowen should continue in the attack after scoring in both league meetings with United last season.

West Ham expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Soucek; Bowen, Fernandes, Guilherme; Wilson

Man Utd vs West Ham stats

– Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 17 midweek Premier League home games (W14 D3).

– United have lost nine of their last 14 league matches in December, including the last three without scoring.

– Ruben Amorim has lost nine of 19 Premier League home games as United manager.

– Bruno Fernandes has played 11 Premier League games vs West Ham without scoring (27 shots).

– United have lost four of their last five league meetings with West Ham.

– West Ham won 2-0 at Old Trafford last season, ending a 16-game winless run away to United.

– West Ham could claim three straight league wins over United for the first time since 2007.

– The Hammers are winless in four Premier League away games under Nuno (D2 L2).

– Jarrod Bowen has scored in his last two Premier League games vs United.

Man Utd vs West Ham predictions

United’s reaction at Selhurst Park should give them a platform heading into a kind December that pits them against Wolves twice and West Ham on Thursday.

West Ham have edged recent head-to-head meetings, but their current away form under Nuno is still flat. Four winless trips and a changing midfield make them vulnerable again.

Goals feel more reliable than either side’s form. United’s new-look attack is dangerous, but there are still massive question marks over their defence.

On the other hand, West Ham scored three times in back-to-back games prior to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. Even in defeat, the Hammers find the net more often than not.

Jarrod Bowen remains their biggest threat on the ball. He’s scored in consecutive meetings with Man Utd and is priced at 7/4 to score or assist.

At the other end, Fernandes is producing again. His deliveries changed the game at Palace, and he has assisted in four of his last six league matches.

Bryan Mbeumo may be scoring the goals, but the Hammers are so vulnerable to set-piece deliveries that Fernandes to score or assist looks obvious at 7/10.

If that price is a bit skinny, you can always pair the two.

Man Utd to win and both teams to score at 7/4 is the standout bet. Amorim’s side have won despite conceding in five of 11. Seven West Ham matches have produced a winner and goals from both teams.