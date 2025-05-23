Man Utd vs Aston Villa prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Champions League-chasing Aston Villa head to Old Trafford to face a wounded and weary Man Utd side.

There will be one mood at Old Trafford on Sunday: relief. For the fans, for the players, and maybe even for Ruben Amorim, who’s endured a nightmare start to life at the club.

A Europa League final defeat to Spurs confirmed there’ll be no silverware and no European football next season. Man Utd will now record their lowest-ever Premier League finish, and it’s hard to argue it’s not deserved.

They’ve taken just two wins from their last 13 matches in all competitions, both coming against Athletic Club in the Europa League. In the league, it’s eight without a win, including six losses. Confidence is shot, and the football has been just as bleak.

Villa, meanwhile, travel north with everything to play for. Unai Emery’s side sit level on points with Newcastle and Chelsea and probably need a win to have any chance of sneaking into the top five.

With goal difference working against them, nothing less than three points will do — and even then, they’ll need help elsewhere.

It’s a huge test of nerve for Villa, but the momentum and motivation are very much on their side.





Man Utd vs Aston Villa prediction

This is a brutal spot for Man Utd. They’ve got nothing to play for, morale is at rock bottom, and they’re winless in their last eight league games.

Even the fans may not care if they get a reaction at this point, but it’s unlikely the players can summon any energy for it anyway.

Villa, by contrast, have everything to gain. Champions League football is on the line and they’re in excellent form, winning eight of their last nine league games and keeping things tight at the back.

They’ve conceded just three in their last six and kept four clean sheets. Even if Utd start brightly, Villa’s organisation and discipline should see them through.

They should find it pretty easy to stretch Utd in transition, and with the home side short on belief, we could see them crumble again if things go against them early.

We’re backing a professional Villa win with 2-0 or 3-0 likely in our opinion, though they’d never rule out a Utd goal due to individual quality.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Man Utd team news

Lisandro Martinez remains out and Matthijs de Ligt is unlikely to return.

There are fitness concerns over Joshua Zirkzee, though he did feature in Bilbao.

Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot are available again, while Bruno Fernandes should start in what could be his final home appearance.

It’s hard to know who Amorim will pick to start in the wake of Wednesday’s final, as typically the Europa League means rotation.

But the season is done and dusted, and there’s a long rest coming everyone’s way. We don’t have a clue, so here’s a pure guess.

Man Utd expected line-up:

Onana – Lindelof, Maguire, Fredricson – Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu – Mount, Diallo – Hojlund

Aston Villa team news

Marcus Rashford is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Jacob Ramsey returns from suspension, and Youri Tielemans may be available after injury.

Emi Martinez will likely play his final game for the club with Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne in front of him.

Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamara will form a tough-tackling midfield.

Morgan Rogers, Marco Asensio, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins are the likely options in Rashford’s absence.

Aston Villa expected line-up:

Martinez – Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne – Onana, Kamara – Rogers, Asensio, McGinn – Watkins

Man Utd vs Aston Villa: How to watch and listen

Man Utd vs Aston Villa will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and 4pm on Sunday, May 25. There will be live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Man Utd vs Aston Villa stats

– Man Utd will record their lowest Premier League finish and points total since the league’s inception.

– Utd have lost seven of their last 11 league matches at Old Trafford.

– Man Utd will record their worst-ever Premier League finish if they fail to win.

– Utd managed just 0.6 xG in the reverse fixture at Villa Park (0-0).

– Villa have taken 25 points from 12 matches against bottom-half teams this season.

– Villa are unbeaten in the league when conceding one goal or fewer (W18 D4).