Manchester United face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday evening

Manchester United welcome Brighton to Old Trafford on Saturday evening, chasing a third straight Premier League win and a sense of genuine momentum under Ruben Amorim.

United’s 2-1 win at Anfield last weekend, sealed by Harry Maguire’s late header, was their best performance of the season and a sign that Amorim’s ideas are finally taking hold.

That followed a solid 2-0 victory over Sunderland at home. For the first time in a long time, United may have a measure of control over their game.

Brighton, though, have been their bogey side. The Seagulls have won six of the last seven league meetings, including three straight at Old Trafford.

The Seagulls arrive with their usual energy and attacking intent, having won three of their last four league matches and seen Danny Welbeck rediscover his scoring touch.

In some ways, this feels more like a measuring stick of where United are than a trip to Anfield did. They’ll be expected to get on the ball and be the aggressor.

As much as Fabian Hürzeler’s team plays without fear, they’re a dangerous counter-attacking side. The Seagulls will be more than happy to challenge their hosts to break them down.

How to watch

Manchester United vs Brighton kicks off at 17:30 (UK) on Saturday, October 25, at Old Trafford.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with build-up starting from 5pm.

There will also be full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Manchester United team news

Lisandro Martínez remains unavailable as he nears the end of his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Leny Yoro is pushing for a recall at centre-back, with Amorim considering rotation alongside Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

Further forward, Benjamin Šeško is likely to return to the starting XI after being benched against Liverpool.

He may replace Mason Mount, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo keeping their places in support.

Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot should continue as wing-backs, while Casemiro anchors midfield with Bruno Fernandes given licence to roam.

Manchester United expected line-up:

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.

Brighton team news

Fabian Hürzeler faces familiar problems, with several key players still carrying knocks.

Solly March, Adam Webster and Jack Hinshelwood remain out, while Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman will be assessed after missing the win over Newcastle.

If Mitoma isn’t passed fit, Maxim De Cuyper could push further forward on the left wing after impressing as a substitute last weekend.

Danny Welbeck leads the line fresh from scoring four goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

Yankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter offer pace and movement in the wide roles, both key to Brighton’s counterattacking threat away from home.

Brighton expected line-up:

(4-2-3-1) Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck.

Manchester United vs Brighton stats

– Manchester United have won consecutive Premier League games under Ruben Amorim for the first time.

– The Red Devils have also won their last three home league matches, as many as in their previous 13 at Old Trafford (D2 L8).

– Bryan Mbeumo has six goal involvements in his last four starts against Brighton (three goals, three assists).

– Bruno Fernandes’ three goal involvements this season (two goals, one assist) have been worth six points

– Brighton have won six of the last seven league meetings between the sides, including three straight at Old Trafford.

– Danny Welbeck has scored four goals in his last three league appearances, more than in his previous 15 combined.

– Brighton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League games.

Manchester United vs Brighton predictions

This fixture has produced a few classics in recent years and this could prove to be just as entertaining.

Brighton remain one of the league’s most dangerous attacking sides, but their defensive issues haven’t gone away.

Just one clean sheet in 20 league matches tells its own story, and with United’s front three starting to click, it’s hard to see the visitors keeping them quiet for 90 minutes.

Danny Welbeck’s recent form makes Brighton a threat, yet United’s home record and growing confidence could give them the edge.

Despite that, we’re not ready to trust them just yet. Both teams to score is a solid bet but doesn’t offer the juiciest price.

Look to the both teams to score and over 2.5 market, which is priced at 4/5.

We can also look to exploit the form of Danny Welbeck. He’s bagged a goal or assist in each of the last three seasons against his former club. He’s 11/4 to score anytime.