Man Utd face Everton in the Premier League on Monday Night Football

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Monday night as they look to extend their unbeaten run and mark Ruben Amorim’s anniversary with another strong home showing.

United have taken 11 points from their last 15 in the Premier League, with resilience replacing volatility in recent weeks.

A pair of 2-2 draws away at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham showcased both their chaos and their newfound fighting spirit.

Old Trafford has also begun to feel more stable, with United winning four straight home league games for the first time since 2023.

Everton arrive just three points behind in the table after ending their own winless run with a deserved 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Their improved structure under David Moyes has carried them through matches, although performances on the road have been far less convincing.

Only four of their 15 points this season have come away from home, and they remain without an away clean sheet.

United hold the recent edge in this fixture, and Everton’s long-standing Monday night struggles add another layer to the meeting.

The Toffees are winless in their last 10 away trips on Monday Night Football, last winning against Sunderland in 2016.

How to watch Man Utd vs Everton

Man Utd vs Everton kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Monday, November 24, at Old Trafford.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Manchester United team news

Benjamin Sesko is sidelined with a knee injury picked up in the draw at Tottenham, while Harry Maguire also misses out with a thigh problem.

Lisandro Martinez is edging closer to a return from his long-term ACL injury and could be involved in the squad if cleared to play.

Kobbie Mainoo may return if he comes through training, having missed the Spurs game, while Matheus Cunha is a doubt after a training incident.

Bryan Mbeumo will once again be a key figure in attack, with six goal involvements already this season, even if Everton have been a frustrating opponent for him in the past.

Manchester United expected line-up

(3-4-3) Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Diallo, Zirkzee

Everton team news

Everton remain without Jarrad Branthwaite, who continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and remains a long-term absentee.

Nathan Patterson is still sidelined with a groin issue, while Merlin Rohl is out until around Christmas following hernia surgery.

Jack Grealish has created a steady stream of chances without being rewarded on the scoresheet by his teammates.

Moyes has used fewer players than any other Premier League manager this season, leaning heavily on a settled core.

Everton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

Man Utd vs Everton stats

– Man Utd have won 42 Premier League games against Everton, the most by any side against a single opponent

– United have lost just one of their last 12 league meetings with Everton (W6, D5)

– United have won their last four Premier League home games

– No team has scored more first-half goals than United this season (11)

– United have conceded more second-half goals than any other side (14)

– Everton are winless in their last nine Premier League Monday-night matches (D5, L4)

– Everton are winless in their last 10 Premier League away Monday-night matches (D4, L6)

– Only four of Everton’s 15 points this season have come away from home

– Jack Grealish has created 19 chances in his last seven league games for Everton, with none converted

Man Utd vs Everton predictions

United have found rhythm at Old Trafford, with four straight home wins restoring a sense of control. Their first-half output remains a major strength.

Amorim’s side have led by the 35th minute in each of their last five matches, outscoring teams 7-0 in that period.

For that reason, it’s worth backing a United goal in the first half, which is priced at 7/10. That price doesn’t tempt, so consider Man Utd: HT/FT at 7/4.

Despite this, United’s defensive swings keep games open. They have conceded more second-half goals than any side in the league.

Everton can create chances, especially through Jack Grealish, but their finishing has been unreliable.

The former Man City man may want to take things into his own hands against Utd. He averages 1.4 shots per 90, so we’ll back him to have 1+ shots on target at 11/10.