Man Utd vs Sunderland predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know as Man Utd face Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United head into the weekend under pressure, with Ruben Amorim still searching for consistency and a run of wins that refuses to come.

A 3-1 defeat at Brentford last time out summed up their fragility, undoing the lift of recent victories over Burnley and Chelsea.

Old Trafford has offered some relief, with two straight league wins at home, but the mood remains uneasy. Every setback feels like another crack in a project still struggling to take shape.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are flying. The promoted side sit fifth in the table with 11 points, having beaten Brentford and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.

Regis Le Bris has them organised and resilient, with Granit Xhaka pulling strings in midfield and Robin Roefs outstanding in goal. Their belief is growing with each game.

United’s dominance of this fixture is long-standing, but this is a very different set of circumstances, and the visitors seem unfazed by this level.

It all sets up an intriguing clash at Old Trafford, where Amorim needs a response, and the Black Cats will sense another chance to make a statement.

Man Utd team news

Casemiro is back from suspension, while Amad Diallo returns after personal leave. Benjamin Sesko should lead the line again after his first league goal last weekend.

Lisandro Martinez remains a long-term absentee, and Noussair Mazraoui is still sidelined, leaving Maguire and De Ligt to continue in defence. Altay Bayindir is expected to keep his place in goal despite growing calls for Senne Lammens.

Bruno Fernandes will stay central to Amorim’s plans, with Cunha supporting. Diogo Dalot faces a late fitness check but could return at right wing-back.

Man Utd expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Bayindir; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Sunderland team news

Reinildo is suspended, and injuries keep Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, and Leo Hjelde out. Masuaku should continue at left-back with Alderete and Mukiele solid in central defence.

Robin Roefs has been a standout in goal, while Xhaka anchors midfield alongside Chris Rigg and Abdoullah Sadiki. Xhaka has three assists in his last three league games.

Wilson Isidor leads the line with Talbi and Le Fee on either side. Summerville is pushing for minutes but is expected to start on the bench again.

Sunderland expected line-up

(4-3-3) Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fee, Talbi, Isidor

How to watch Man Utd vs Sunderland

Manchester United vs Sunderland kicks off at 3pm (UK) on Saturday, October 4 at Old Trafford.

The match will not be televised live in the UK. Radio commentary and live updates will be available through BBC Radio 5 Live, as well as the official channels of both clubs.

Man Utd vs Sunderland stats

– Man Utd have won 23 of their last 32 meetings with Sunderland, losing only three.

– The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League games against promoted sides (W21 D3).

– Sunderland have made their best top-flight start since 1967-68, with 11 points from six matches.

– All four of United’s league defeats under Ruben Amorim have come away from home.

– Sunderland have conceded just four goals in six league games, the joint-second best record in the division.

– Bruno Fernandes has five goals and six assists in his last nine matches against promoted teams.

– Each of Sunderland’s last three league goals has been assisted by Granit Xhaka.

Man Utd vs Sunderland predictions

United’s defeat at Brentford piled on the pressure again, leaving Amorim with just two wins from six league matches. They remain unpredictable, with moments of quality often undone by lapses at the back.

Sunderland have been the surprise package of the season. Eleven points from six games is their best top-flight start since the 1960s, and they arrive at Old Trafford with belief and structure.

The Black Cats have already shown resilience away from home, taking points at Villa Park and winning at Forest. Xhaka’s deliveries and Alderete’s aerial threat have become reliable weapons.

United will see plenty of the ball and have the tools to score, especially with Sesko off the mark and Fernandes pulling strings. But their defence has conceded 11 goals in six matches and looks far from secure.

That makes both teams to score a strong angle. Sunderland carry enough threat to get on the board, and with United’s inconsistency, the +1 handicap looks generous for the visitors.