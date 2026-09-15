Man Utd v Brighton: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their derby defeat when they host Brighton in the Carabao Cup third round.

United were unable to score against a 10-man Manchester City side, while Erling Haaland’s controversial goal gave the visitors all three points at Old Trafford.

Brighton won 5-0 away at Coventry City in their last outing and are currently fifth in the Premier League, with seven points from four games.

Man Utd v Brighton kick-off time

Man Utd v Brighton kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, September 16 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Brighton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and ITV1, with coverage starting from 7pm on Sky and 7.30pm on ITV.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Man Utd team news

Michael Carrick is likely to rotate his team for the cup tie, with this being United’s third game in a six-day period.

Karl Darlow could make his debut between the sticks, while Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven look set to be named in the starting line-up.

Luke Shaw has missed United’s last two games with a small injury problem, but the left-back might be fit enough to make his return against Brighton.

Andrey Santos, Shea Lacey, Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko will also be pushing for starts, with the former set to replace Matheus Cunha up front.

Carlos Baleba is yet to make his United debut and won’t be involved against his former club as he continues to recover from the ankle injury sustained in pre-season.

Amad, Matthijs de Ligt and Tom Heaton also remain sidelined, but they are all expected to be available after the upcoming international break.

Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee following surgery on the cruciate ligament injury sustained at the World Cup.

Brighton team news

Femi Azeez arrived at Brighton with a minor hamstring problem, but has been in training and could make his debut at Old Trafford.

Fellow summer signings Costinha, Pascal Struijk, Jaouen Hadjam, Chema Andres and Promise David are all expected to make their first starts for the Seagulls.

There could also be a change between the sticks, with Jason Steele replacing first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Georginio Rutter and Michael Svoboda have both missed the last four games in all competitions and will face a late fitness test.

Mats Wieffer, Jack Hinshelwood, Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Zadok Yohanna, Stefano Tzimas and Evan Ferguson all remain sidelined.

Man Utd v Brighton odds

United are viewed as the favourites for this cup tie and are 6/7 to win in 90 minutes. Brighton are 31/10 to win, while The Draw is 16/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market, which also brings penalties into play, United are 1/2 to go through. Brighton are 7/4 to advance to the fourth round.

In the outright betting, United are 8/1 fifth favourites to lift the trophy and Brighton can be backed at 33/1.

Man Utd v Brighton prediction

Brighton have won four of their last five trips to Old Trafford, including a 2-1 victory against a Darren Fletcher-led side in the FA Cup last season.

The Seagulls have made a brilliant start to this season with three wins and two draws in six games in all competitions, while scoring 17 goals in the process.

But United also have a lot of firepower at their disposal and netted eight goals across their three games against Brighton last season.

That leads us to back Both Teams to Score at 1/2, while a score draw is available at 15/4.

If the game finishes level, there will be no extra-time and it will go straight to penalties.

The Seagulls have lost each of their last four penalty shootouts, including a defeat against United at Wembley in the 2023 FA Cup semi-final.

United are 6/1 to win the tie via a penalty shootout.

Sesko scored when given the nod against Sabah in the Champions League and averages a goal every 81.6 minutes under Carrick.

The Slovenia international is expected to lead the line from the start against Brighton and is 5/4 to score anytime.

Pascal Gross enjoys playing against United and has netted seven goals against them, including four in nine appearances at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old has made a brilliant start to the season and is 7/1 to find the back of the net in this cup tie.