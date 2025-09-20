Man Utd v Chelsea predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Ruben Amorim continues in his quest to become the worst ever Manchester United manager when Chelsea rock up to Old Trafford for the Saturday early evening kick-off on September 20.

After the clown show of last season’s worst-place Premier League finish and fewest points, Amorim has started the new campaign with another award to hang on his downstairs toilet wall – Manchester United’s worst start in 33 years.

United have taken just four points from their opening four games and were taken to the cleaners in the Manchester derby last weekend.

Poor Frank Ilett, that guy who isn’t cutting his hair until Manchester United win five games in a row, is likely to die of a broken neck from the sheer weight of his barnet before the Red Devils get anywhere near completing his foolish pledge.

Chelsea are yet to lose in the league and have two wins and two draws, although they’ll be licking their wounds from the 3-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, where they struggled to create opportunities.

That shouldn’t be a problem against a Manchester United side who readily serve up all kinds of chances, with an average xGA of 1.70 at home this season.

Chelsea have scored nine in their last three Premier Leagues and are very capable of claiming their first win at Old Trafford since 2013.

The prospects for Amorim look bleak, lose this one and he could be added to the long list of Man Utd managerial flops.

Sean Dyche is still on the market for a job, wouldn’t that be fun…

Manchester United team news

Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot all missed the Manchester derby and have been assessed day by day this week, so there might be a chance they could make the squad if fit enough.

Unless Cunha makes a miraculous return, Benjamin Sesko will be expected to lead the line again for his home debut. Senne Lammens could make his debut in goal replacing Altay Bayindir

Even though United’s midfield struggled against City, there appears to be no starting place for Kobbie Mainoo and he could still be stuck on the bench.

Lisandro Martinez is a long-term crock, but has been training on grass again. However, he is still not expected to return for at least a month.

Manchester United predicted line-up

(3-4-2-1)

Lammens – Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw- Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu- Mbeumo, Diallo – Sesko

Chelsea team news

After falling ill on international duty, Estevao Willian was back in action this week and will be the squad on Saturday, while Alejandro Garnacho will be pushing for a starting place against his old side.

Liam Delap (hamstring), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Levi Colwill (ACL) are all on the long-term sick list.

Chelsea predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1)

Sanchez – James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella – Fernandez, Caicedo – Estevao, Palmer, Neto – Joao Pedro

How to watch and listen

Manchester United vs Chelsea will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the match at Old Trafford kicking off at 530pm (BST).

Man Utd v Chelsea stats

– Man Utd have failed to win five of their last seven home Premier League matches, losing three

– Chelsea haven’t lost in five of their last six away league games

– Cole Palmer has scored four in four against Man Utd

– Man Utd have failed to score in seven of their last 14 home league games

– Manc Utd are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against Chelsea in the Premier League

– Chelsea have won two of the last three against Man Utd and drawn one

– Man Utd playing Chelsea is the most drawn fixture in Premier League with 27.

– Man Utd no clean sheet in nine

Man Utd vs Chelsea predictions

Chelsea haven’t had much luck at Old Trafford in over a decade, and as another draw looms heavy over this fixture we are tempted to stick with a couple of player selections that will beef up a bet builder.

Though Moises Caicedo sits in the engine room of Chelsea’s midfield, while the fancy dans in front of him scoop up all the glory, the former Brighton man has made an impressive start to the season.

Two goals already from four Premier League games, it took him 45 games across competitions to get two last season.

He’s also regularly rumbling forward to get involved in the attacks, registering one shot in every match so far this season.

He will bully Manchester United’s feeble midfield and be on hand for at least another shot.

Cole Palmer returned from a groin injury against Brentford last weekend, and bagged an equaliser off the bench.

He also scored against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR in the 89th minute.

Importantly as a former City boy, Palmer loves to play against Manchester United and has scored four in four against the Red Devils.

Granted three of those came in a hat-trick last April, but he’s in goalscoring form and tends to score in batches.