Man Utd v Liverpool: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Forget Manchester City and Arsenal, irrespective of league position Manchester United v Liverpool is still regarded by many as the biggest rivalry in English football.

The men from Merseyside have had the upper hand in recent times, losing just three of the last 19 top-flight encounters between the pair. But after winning 2-1 at Anfield in October, United have the opportunity to record their first Premier League double over Liverpool in exactly a decade.

United’s revival under Michael Carrick has lifted them to third in the table but if Liverpool win here, Arne Slot’s men would go above the hosts on goal difference. That gives Sunday’s Old Trafford contest an even bigger edge.

Man Utd v Liverpool kick-off time

Man Utd v Liverpool kicks off at 15.30 BST on Sunday, May 3 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Liverpool how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 3pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man Utd team news

Carrick revealed on Friday that United are hopeful forward Matheus Cunha will be available following a hip injury. It’s also fingers crossed for Luke Shaw although the left-back is the bigger doubt of the two.

Lisandro Martinez serves the third match of the suspension he received for a red card in the home loss to Leeds while fellow central defender Matthijs de Ligt is close to a return but won’t be ready for this one.

Liverpool team news

Mo Salah has been the scourge of United down the years, scoring seven times at Old Trafford in the Premier League, but he’s ruled out Sunday’s clash. Slot is hoping to have him back before the end of the campaign.

In goal, Giorgi Mamardashvili is still out with the injury he picked up against Everton while it’s touch and go whether first-choice stopper Alisson Becker is able to make a return. Freddie Woodman stands by again.

Left-back Milos Kerkez has “some niggles” but is likely to be passed fit.

Man Utd v Liverpool odds

Manchester United are 5/4 to get the win that would take them six points clear of Liverpool and confirm their Champions League place.

Liverpool are 15/8 to win at Old Trafford for the fourth time in six seasons while The Draw is 14/5.

Slot’s men are 1/66 to secure a top five finish after winning their last three Premier League games.

Man Utd v Liverpool prediction

This looks a tough one to call with both teams having taken 10 points from their last five games to hurt the hopes of rivals beneath them hoping to make a late run for Champions League spots.

While Liverpool have had some big wins over Man United in recent years, that looks unlikely here and perhaps the likeliest result for two good, rather than great, teams is the draw.

It looks attractively priced at 14/5, especially as nine of the last 19 Premier League showdowns between the pair have ended all square.

The only big difference between the two this season is that Man United have a player performing to world-class levels week in, week out.

Bruno Fernandes has been a regular pick in these previews, landing a series of ‘to assist’ bets.

There’s absolutely no reason to divert from that strategy here so back Fernandes to register his 20th PL assist of the season. One of his 19 so far came at Anfield so back him at 5/2 to set up yet another goal here.