Man Utd v Man City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Manchester United are set to host Manchester City at Old Trafford in the first Manchester derby of the Premier League season.

United come into the game with just four points from their opening three league games, while they recorded a 4-0 win over Sabah in the Champions League in midweek.

City sit top of the Premier League following three successive victories and also won 2-0 away at Porto in their Champions League opener.

Man Utd v Man City kick-off time

Man Utd v Man City kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, September 13 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Man City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man Utd team news

Luke Shaw came off with cramp in the 2-2 draw with Everton last weekend and wasn’t named in the matchday squad against Sabah, with Patrick Dorgu filling in at left-back.

The 31-year-old will face a late fitness test before the game, but will be hoping to make his 300th Premier League appearance.

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are also expected to go back into the starting line-up after being left on the bench in midweek.

Benjamin Sesko followed up his late header at Everton with another goal against Sabah, but Carrick may decide to utilise Matheus Cunha in the false-nine role against City.

United are still without £70million summer signing Carlos Baleba, who suffered an ankle ligament injury during pre-season at Brighton.

Amad is also yet to play this season due to his own ankle injury, although the pair are both expected to return after the international break.

Matthijs de Ligt is building up his fitness as he continues to recover from a back injury that has kept him on the sidelines since November last year.

Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee following surgery on a cruciate ligament injury, while third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton is still out with a hamstring issue.

Man City team news

Nico O’Reilly pulled out of the lineup to face Coventry last weekend after picking up a back injury in the warm-up and also missed the trip to Porto.

But the England international has been declared fit to play against United and could start at left-back in place of Josko Gvardiol.

United wanted to sign Elliot Anderson before he chose a move to City, and the 23-year-old is expected to partner fellow summer signing Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park.

Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki should all start at Old Trafford, while Iliman Ndiaye and Phil Foden will be vying for the final attacking spot.

Jeremy Doku is City’s only absentee, with the Belgium international still sidelined with the calf injury sustained in the Community Shield.

Man Utd v Man City odds

Man City go into the game as favourites and are 23/20 to make it 12 points out of 12 in the Premier League this season.

Man Utd are 23/10 to win the derby in front of their home fans, and The Draw is 3/1.

City are 11/4 second favourites to win the Premier League title behind 8/11 Arsenal, while United are out at 25/1.

Man Utd v Man City prediction

Michael Carrick kickstarted his interim spell at United with an impressive 2-0 victory over City at Old Trafford back in January.

Carrick is now the permanent head coach, and he has been turning Old Trafford into a fortress once again, with United winning 10 of his 11 home games in all competitions.

The Red Devils also have a good recent record against their local rivals, picking up three wins and two draws from the last six Manchester derbies. Their only loss in that spell was a 3-0 defeat at the Etihad last season.

But it’s been a mixed start to the 2026/27 season for United and they have struggled defensively, conceding two goals in each of their three Premier League games.

City go into the derby in much better form, and their only defeat so far this season is the glorified friendly against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

They appear to be making a seamless transition from Pep Guardiola to Enzo Maresca, while the likes of Anderson, Fernandez and Ndiaye have all made an immediate impact following their summer moves.

With United impressing in attack and looking shaky in defence, we’re expecting a high-scoring derby. Over 3.5 goals is available at 13/10.

Both Teams to Score seems likely, but we also feel the points will ultimately be shared at Old Trafford. A score draw can be backed at 18/5, with a 2-2 draw available at 11/1.

Marcus Rashford has scored in his last two Premier League appearances against City, for United in March 2024 and Aston Villa in April 2025.

The United academy graduate has impressed since returning from his loan spell at Barcelona and is 7/2 to score anytime.

Haaland has scored eight Premier League goals against United, with only Mohamed Salah (13) and Alan Shearer (10) netting more against them.

The Norway international is now starting to hit top form after missing pre-season and is 1/1 to score anytime at Old Trafford.