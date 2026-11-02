Man Utd v Roma: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Michael Carrick’s job remains under huge threat as Manchester United head into Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Roma at Old Trafford on a miserable run of nine games without a win.

The latest gut punch came at Chelsea at the weekend when a promising first half turned into a 2-0 defeat after Lisandro Martinez was sent off. Their winless run also includes back-to-back away defeats in this competition: a 2-0 loss at Atletico Madrid and a chastening 4-1 reverse at Como.

While United languish in 21st place in the 36-team Champions League table, Roma are 15th after a win (4-0 v Slovan Bratislava), a draw (1-1 away to Fenerbahce) and a defeat (4-3 against Real Madrid). Domestically, they’re third in Serie A after an unbeaten start to the season featuring seven wins and three draws.

Man Utd v Roma kick-off time

Man Utd v Roma kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, November 3 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Roma: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Amazon Prime, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Man Utd team news

Benjamin Sesko and Manuel Ugarte are long-term absentees for United, while left-backs Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are also out injured for this one.

Marcus Rashford has missed the last three games with a hip injury but could be back in the matchday squad, while Amad Diallo was forced off late at Stamford Bridge and will be assessed. Kobbie Mainoo, who came off the bench on Saturday, is ready to start.

Lisandro Martinez’s ban for his red card at Chelsea only covers domestic games but his position must surely be under threat with Carrick’s patience wearing thin over the Argentine’s performances this season.

Roma team news

Roma arrive in strong form after a 5-2 win at Udinese and boss Piero Gasperini reported no new injuries after Saturday’s game.

Mile Svilar (foot), Manu Kone (thigh) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (thigh) are all missing but Paulo Dybala has stepped up his recovery from a calf injury and could be back in the matchday squad.

Roma’s attack will feature former Aston Villa frontman Donyell Malen, who already has three goals in the Champions League this season.

Man Utd v Roma odds

Despite not having won any game since the 4-0 home victory over Sabah on September 10, Manchester United are the 5/4 favourites.

Roma, who have lost just once in 13 matches this season, are 7/4 while The Draw is 3/1.

United are 50/1 to win the Champions League, with Roma quoted at 66/1.

Man Utd v Roma prediction

There’s an argument that the Premier League is so strong that even a struggling team like United have an edge over a high-flying Italian side.

That theory didn’t play out when United were gubbed 4-1 by Como and surely only absolute die-hard Red Devils fans would back them at 5/4 here – even though Roma have lost all four visits to Old Trafford.

Roma are the top scorers in Serie A this season with 28 goals in their 10 matches, and it’s a 14-14 split in terms of home and away so they’re just as dangerous on the road.

They’ve also netted eight times in three Champions League games this term, so the warning signs are there for a leaky and vulnerable United defence.

Roma’s last three domestic results are a 3-3 draw followed by 4-2 and 5-2 wins. They also shared seven goals in the 4-3 loss to Real Madrid.

In other words, goals are on the cards so back over 4.5 at 16/5. That landed both times when this pair last met in 2021, their two Europa League semi-finals ending 6-2 to United and 3-2 to Roma.

Donyell Malen has netted 11 times this season so he’s the best anytime scorer option at 6/5.

For a Bet Builder, Malen to score anytime, Roma to win, and Both Teams to Score pays 9/2.