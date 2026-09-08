Man Utd v Sabah: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

European nights return to Old Trafford as Manchester United prepare to host Azerbaijani side Sabah in the Champions League.

United were seconds away from beating Everton in their last outing before an injury-time equaliser from Ainsley Maitland-Niles levelled the match at 2-2.

Sabah are currently top of the Azerbaijani Premier League with three wins out of three, while they also beat The New Saints, KuPS, Aarhus GF and Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Champions League play-offs.

Man Utd v Sabah kick-off time

Man Utd v Sabah kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday, September 10 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Sabah how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Man Utd team news

Carlos Baleba will have to wait a little while longer for his United debut as the £70milion summer signing is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Amad and Matthijs de Ligt are close to a return but this game will be a bit too soon for them, while Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee.

Marcus Rashford has impressed since returning from his loan spell at Barcelona but may need a late fitness test after being brought off against Everton with a slight issue.

Mason Mount has recovered from a hamstring injury and was an unusued substitute in the draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

With a short turnaround of less than 72 hours before the Manchester derby at the weekend, Michael Carrick may look to make a few changes to his team.

The likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu and Andrey Santos could all go into the starting line-up.

Having come off the bench to score against Everton, Benjamin Sesko will also be pushing for his first start of the season.

Sabah team news

Sabah manager Valdas Dambrauskas has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of their trip to Old Trafford.

Joy-Lance Mickels will continue to lead the line after netting a hat-trick in their last match, a 5-0 win over Zira in the Azerbaijani Premier League.

Winger Veljko Simic is another key player, having registered six goals and one assist across their eight Champions League qualifiers.

They have one player with first-team experience in English football, as left-back Tymoteusz Puchacz spent half a season in the Championship with Plymouth Argyle in 2024/25.

Sabah also signed Christian Nwachukwu from Sheffield United in the summer, although the winger only played for the Blades at Under-21 level.

Man Utd v Sabah odds

United are as short as 1/8 to start their Champions League campaign with a win at Old Trafford.

Sabah are 25/1 to return to Azerbaijan with all three points, while the draw is 9/1.

In the outright betting, United are 20/1 eighth favourites to lift the trophy behind PSG, Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Man City and Liverpool.

Man Utd v Sabah prediction

United have had a disappointing start to the season, and Everton’s injury-time equaliser left them with just four points from the opening three Premier League games.

But a home game against Champions League debutants represents a great opportunity for Carrick’s side to secure a morale-boosting victory.

With a home win at very short odds, head to the Half Time/Full Time market and back Man Utd/Man Utd. The hosts are 1/2 to be in front after both 45 and 90 minutes.

But United have shown their defensive frailties this season, conceding two goals in each of their three Premier League games. A Sabah goal at Old Trafford wouldn’t be a surprise, so a Man Utd win and Both Teams to Score is available at 6/4.

For the correct score, a 3-1 United victory can be backed at 10/1, while a 4-1 win is available at 13/1.

United haven’t gone far in the Champions League in recent years, but Bruno Fernandes still has six goals and 10 assists in 19 appearances for United in the competition.

The Portugal international also netted a hat-trick against Ipswich Town in his last game at Old Trafford and is 23/20 to score against Sabah. He is also 1/1 to register an assist.

Sesko averages a goal every 81 minutes under Carrick and is likely to play from the start here. He is 7/10 to score anytime.