Liverpool face a tough test against Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday, January 21

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool head to the Stade Vélodrome on Wednesday night knowing the margins are tightening in the Champions League group phase, with automatic qualification still within reach but far from secure.

Arne Slot’s side sit just outside the top eight with two games remaining, plagued by an inconsistency that’s seen them lose against Galatasaray and PSV, despite beating Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Their domestic fortunes have been similar.

Saturday’s stalemate with Burnley extended that pattern and underlined a familiar issue. Liverpool are controlling games without always finding the decisive moment.

Marseille present a very different challenge. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are well placed domestically, scoring freely, and remain firmly in the mix for progression in Europe.

The atmosphere in the south of France will be tricky to navigate, too. This is one of the most challenging away days in the competition, particularly for a Liverpool side still searching for rhythm.

Slot attempted to deflect some of the pressure in his press conference, joking about speculation linking Xabi Alonso with his role and stressing his focus on the job at hand. It was light-hearted, but the stakes here are clear.

How to watch Marseille v Liverpool

Marseille vs Liverpool kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Wednesday, January 21, at the Stade Vélodrome. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Marseille team news

Marseille come into the game with relatively few fitness concerns and could field a side close to full strength.

Derek Cornelius remains sidelined, while Ruben Blanco is also unavailable, but De Zerbi otherwise has options across the pitch.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anchors midfield, with Igor Paixao and Mason Greenwood providing pace and directness out wide.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead the line after being rotated at the weekend.

Marseille expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Rulli; Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson; O’Riley, Hojbjerg; Weah, Greenwood, Paixao; Aubameyang

Liverpool team news

Mohamed Salah has returned from AFCON and travelled with the squad, though a start is far from guaranteed given the timing of his return.

Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for family reasons, which could see Joe Gomez partner Virgil van Dijk if required.

Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined, but Slot otherwise has a strong group available.

Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson are both pushing for starts after limited minutes at the weekend.

Liverpool expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Marseille v Liverpool stats

– Liverpool have won four of their six Champions League league phase matches.

– The Reds are unbeaten in Europe away from home this season.

– Marseille have scored five goals in each of their last two domestic matches.

– Liverpool have drawn four of their last five games in all competitions.

– Marseille have taken points in four of their six Champions League fixtures.

– The Vélodrome has seen goals in all three of Marseille’s home league phase games.

Marseille v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool arrive in Marseille needing points to strengthen their push for a top-eight finish following four draws in their last five matches across all competitions.

Liverpool have controlled possession in most of those games but struggled to turn dominance into separation on the scoreboard.

Marseille, meanwhile, have been far more open. They have scored in all three of their Champions League home matches and come into this game having scored freely in domestic competition, but they have also conceded regularly when games open up.

The French side are unlikely to sit deep at the Vélodrome, while Liverpool have scored in every Champions League away game this season.

For that reason, both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 9/10 holds appeal.

The draw is also worth backing at 14/5. Liverpool have drawn four of their last five, while Marseille have taken points in four of their six league-phase fixtures.

With both sides under pressure to avoid slipping into the play-off positions, a point keeps the door open heading into the final round.