Monaco vs Tottenham Champions League preview: How to watch and betting predictions

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Tottenham travel to France to face Monaco in the Champions League, aiming to respond after their weekend defeat and strengthen their position in the group.

Thomas Frank’s side have made a composed start to their European campaign, collecting four points from their opening two matches, but inconsistency remains a familiar issue.

A 1-0 win over Villarreal and a 2-2 draw away to Bodø/Glimt showed both sides of Spurs — resilient and ruthless in spells, but still short of control in key moments.

Sunday’s loss to Aston Villa was another reminder of those fine margins. A reshuffled defence struggled for rhythm, and Frank knows his team must find balance fast.

Spurs remain unbeaten away from home this season, excluding their Super Cup shootout defeat to PSG, and their counter-attacking threat has travelled well.

Injuries continue to test them, yet Frank’s structure and flexibility have kept performances competitive. With key attackers missing, his team have still found ways to score.

Monaco, meanwhile, have turned to new management to steady their own campaign. Sébastien Pocognoli replaced Adi Hütter during the international break, but his first outing — a 1-1 draw at Angers — did little to calm nerves.

How to watch and listen

Monaco vs Tottenham kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Wednesday, October 22, at Stade Louis II.

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 3. Coverage is also available on discovery+, with highlights on UEFA.tv.

Monaco team news

Eric Dier misses a reunion with his old club through a hamstring injury, while Lukas Hradecky, Christian Mawissa, Vanderson, Denis Zakaria and Lamine Camara are all unavailable.

Folarin Balogun is pushing for a start after scoring off the bench against Angers, with Ansu Fati set to keep his place after a bright start to life in France.

Monaco remain dangerous in attack but fragile at the back, conceding in every game so far this season. Pocognoli will rely on energy from the wing-backs, even if it risks exposing space in transition.

Monaco expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Köhn; Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique; Diatta, Coulibaly, Teze, Ouattara; Akliouche, Fati; Balogun.

Tottenham team news

Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero both missed the Villa game with knocks and face late fitness tests, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Radu Drăgușin, Ben Davies, Kota Takai and Dominic Solanke remain sidelined.

Mathys Tel is ineligible, leaving Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons to carry much of the creative load behind Richarlison.

edro Porro continues to be a key outlet from right-back, having created four chances in the draw with Bodø/Glimt.

Frank’s side will again look to control the tempo through Bentancur and Palhinha, whose positioning allows their attacking quartet to rotate fluidly.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison.

Monaco vs Tottenham stats

– Monaco have conceded two or more goals in each of their last three Champions League matches.

– Spurs have scored in 17 of their last 18 games in the competition.

– Monaco have only lost one of their eight home matches against English sides in the Champions League (W5 D2).

– Spurs have won just one of their last seven away Champions League fixtures, though that victory came in France.

– Pedro Porro leads Spurs for chances created and line-breaking passes in Europe this season.

– Mohammed Kudus completed five dribbles in 30 minutes at Bodø/Glimt — a Champions League record for a Spurs substitute.

– Monaco’s last eight matches in all competitions have produced 33 goals, an average of over four per game.

Monaco vs Tottenham predictions

Monaco face Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday

Both teams arrive short on confidence but not on attacking quality. Monaco’s new system under Pocognoli still looks vulnerable, and Spurs’ wide play could exploit the spaces behind their wing-backs.

Frank’s side have defensive absentees of their own, and Monaco’s front line — led by Fati and Balogun — has enough movement to cause issues.

The hosts have a strong record against English opposition at the Stade Louis II, but Spurs’ ability to transition quickly should keep them in the game throughout.

Goals look inevitable given both teams’ recent defensive records and the volume of chances they concede.

Spurs are likely to edge possession, but Monaco’s energy and home crowd can make this a contest. Expect an entertaining, open encounter between two sides still finding their rhythm.