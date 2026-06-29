Netherlands v Morocco: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

The Netherlands and Morocco were both viewed as potential dark horses for the World Cup, but one of them will be going home after this round of 32 clash.

Both sides picked up seven points out of nine in the group game, with the Netherlands drawing with Japan before beating Sweden and Tunisia. Morocco drew their opening game with Brazil and then beat Scotland and Haiti.

The winner of the tie will meet Canada in Houston in the last 16 after the co-hosts scored an injury-time winner against South Africa.

Netherlands v Morocco kick-off time

Netherlands v Morocco kicks off at 2am BST (8pm local) on Tuesday, June 30 at the Monterrey Stadium.

Netherlands v Morocco how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1.15am.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Netherlands team news

The Dutch Football Federation have confirmed that Cody Gakpo has remained with the team following the tragic death of his unborn child, and he is expected to start against Morocco.

Brian Brobbey has been managing a minor hamstring injury at the World Cup, but still has three goals to his name and will continue to lead the line.

The final place in the front three could still be up for grabs, with Donyell Malen and Crysencio Summerville the two potential options.

Ronald Koeman is likely to make one change to his defence, with Micky van de Ven set to come into the starting lineup at left-back in place of Nathan Ake.

Morocco team news

Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi will be able to select from a fully-fit squad when he chooses his starting line-up against the Netherlands.

They rested some players in their final group game, with Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Azzedine Ounahi all expected to return to the starting line-up.

Ismael Saibari will spearhead Morocco’s attack once again after scoring in each of their three group stage games.

Netherlands v Morocco odds

The Netherlands are 7/5 to win this round of 32 clash in 90 minutes, while Morocco are 13/5 to do likewise. The draw is 9/4.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, the Netherlands are 4/6 to go through. Morocco are 7/5 to advance to the last 16.

As for the outright betting, the Netherlands are currently at 18/1 to lift the World Cup, and Morocco are out at 150/1.

Netherlands v Morocco prediction

Both of these sides went far at the 2022 World Cup, with Morocco reaching the semi-finals and the Dutch losing narrowly on penalties to eventual winners Argentina in the quarter-final.

They’ve continued to impress at this tournament as the Netherlands were the joint-highest scoring side in the group stages with 10 goals, while Morocco are once again earning plaudits for their ‌fluid football.

The Netherlands have also not lost a World Cup match in 90 minutes since 2006, and Morocco enter this fixture on an unbeaten run of 32 matches.

There’s very little to split the two teams, and that is reflected by the FIFA world rankings. Morocco currently sit in sixth place, one place above the Netherlands.

We can see this game going all the way to penalties, with Morocco winning the shootout as they did against Spain in 2022. They’re 17/2 to win this tie on penalties.

Both teams to score at 10/11 looks like a great price as the Netherlands have looked brilliant offensively but are without a clean sheet in 2026, a run of seven matches. Over 3.5 goals also appeals at 16/5.

Saibari is set to join Bayern Munich this summer but has been playing in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven for the last six years. He’s 17/5 to score for a fourth successive World Cup game.

All three of his goals so far have come in the first half, and he’s 10/1 to be the first goalscorer.