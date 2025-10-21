This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Newcastle have had a rather patchy start to the season so far.

In the Premier League, it’s two wins, three draws, and three defeats, the latest loss coming via a 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday, a result that left them in 13th after the weekend’s games.

That up-and-down form is reflected in their Champions League campaign too.

Although hardly a shock, there was disappointment after an opening 2-1 loss at home to Barcelona, but the Magpies hit back in style a fortnight later with a resounding 4-0 away win against Belgians Union St Gilloise.

That goal difference boost means Eddie Howe’s men are 11th in the cramped 36-team table, ranking second highest of the 13 teams on three points.

It’s a lengthy scroll down the table to find Benfica.

Eventually, they can be located in 33rd spot, one of four teams without a single point so far after a surprise 3-2 home loss to Qarabag and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Their domestic league table makes for brighter reading. Benfica are third and unbeaten in eight games (five wins).

And, after his recent appointment, there will be a very familiar face in the opposition dugout at St James’ Park: a certain Jose Mourinho.

How to watch and listen

Newcastle vs Benfica kicks off at 8pm (UK) on Tuesday, October 21 at St James’ Park.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 & Discovery+, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle still have injury problems at full-back with Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall both sidelined. Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn are more than able deputies, though.

Fabian Schar is pushing for a return to central defence after being sidelined since the Barcelona defeat, while Howe will have to check on midfielder Joelinton after the Brazilian only played 45 minutes in the Brighton defeat. Lewis Miley looks a likely replacement.

Summer signing Yoane Wissa has still to feature following a knee injury.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Miley; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy.

Benfica team news

Mourinho shuffled his pack last time with Benfica in Cup action against second-division side Chaves on Friday evening.

So he’s likely to revert to the starting XI that played out a 0-0 draw away at leaders Porto.

That means returns for goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi, and Richard Rios at the base of midfield.

Benfica expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Trubin; Dahl, A Silva, Otamendi, Dedic; Rios, Barrenechea; Aursnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis.

Newcastle vs Benfica stats

– The only previous fixtures between the teams came in the 2012/13 Europa League quarter-finals, a 3-1 home win for Benfica followed by a 1-1 draw in Newcastle.

– Those were Newcastle’s last games against Portuguese opponents. They have won only one of those seven matches (D4 L2), though they are unbeaten in the four at home (W1 D3).

– Benfica are winless in their last 11 Champions League matches against Premier League opponents (D3 L8).

– Newcastle are aiming for successive wins in the competition proper for the first time since the 2002/03 second group stage.

– The Magpies have lost their last three home Champions League games.

– Benfica have lost their last four Champions League matches.

Newcastle vs Benfica predictions

Although the 4-1 thumping of a Kylian Mbappe-led PSG in October 2023 will live long in the memory, Newcastle have found it sticky going at home in Champions League matches.

And maybe that old rogue Mourinho will be able to negate them once more.

As a manager, Mourinho has lost just five times in 21 matches when facing Newcastle, and the recent 0-0 away draw at Porto shows he’s still an expert at taking the sting out of games.

The draw looks like the value here, and going under 2.5 goals is probably a smart move too. Only the bottom three have scored fewer goals in the Premier League than Newcastle (7) this season.

If it does, say, end 1-1, the respective strikers are the ones to back.

New Magpies cult hero Nick Woltemade has scored in five straight games for club and country, while Benfica’s Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis has five in his last seven for Benfica.