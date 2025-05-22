Newcastle vs Everton prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Champions League-chasing Newcastle host mid-table Everton on the final day of the Premier League season.

St James’ Park has been a fortress for Eddie Howe’s side, and they’ll need one more big performance to get the job done. Win here, and European football at the highest level is theirs.

They’ve picked up 38 points from 18 home games this season and scored multiple goals in each of their last six at home.

It’s where their best work has been done and with six straight wins on Tyneside, there’s every reason to believe they’ll get over the line.

Everton, by contrast, have little to play for. Their place in the table is locked in, and they’ve said their farewells to Goodison Park ahead of a historic stadium move next season.

That might give them freedom, but it could also mean one eye is already on the beach.

David Moyes has them unbeaten in three, but they've struggled for consistency on the road, winning just two of their last five away and scoring under a goal per game on average.





Newcastle vs Everton prediction

The hosts are deserved favourites here, and the numbers back that up. They’ve won three of their last four at home to Everton and kept clean sheets in half of their league games at St James’ Park.

A couple of injury concerns remain, including top scorer Alexander Isak, but even without him, Newcastle have the tools to manage this fixture.

They’ve only failed to score in two home games all season and will know exactly what’s needed when they walk out on Sunday.

Everton will be organised, but their average away xG is just 1.17, and they’ve failed to score in eight of their 18 away matches this season.

With defensive injuries piling up, they may struggle to contain a side with everything on the line.

We’re backing Newcastle to win and secure Champions League football, but the visitors are capable of keeping things tight and giving them a scare.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Newcastle team news

Alexander Isak is a doubt with a groin injury, though we suspect he might push his luck and hope to start, given what’s at stake.

If he’s deemed unfit, Callum Wilson will continue to lead the line.

Joelinton, Joe Willock, Lewis Hall and Kieran Trippier are all expected to miss out.

Jacob Murphy has been an able deputy in midfield while Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali remain in fine form.

Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have been influential at times this season, though both have struggled for goal involvements recently.

Newcastle expected line-up

Pope – Schar, Botman, Burn – Murphy, Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento – Barnes, Wilson, Gordon

Everton team news

James Tarkowski, Orel Mangala and Jesper Lindstrom are ruled out due to injury.

Jarrad Branthwaite is a major doubt, while Seamus Coleman is also questionable.

Those absentees could mean Moyes fields a back four of Ashley Young, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

James Garner and Idrissa Gana Gueye will sit at the base of the midfield.

There may be starts for Dwight McNeil, Illiman Ndiaye, Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure, who will play his last match for the Toffees.

Everton expected line-up

Pickford – Young, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko – Garner, Gueye – McNeil, Doucoure, Ndiaye – Beto

Newcastle vs Everton: How to watch and listen

Newcastle vs Everton will kick off at 4.00pm on Sunday, May 25, but will not be shown live on television in the UK. Commentary is also available on talkSPORT.





Newcastle vs Everton stats

– Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four games against Everton, winning three and drawing one.

– The Magpies have won eight of their last ten final-day fixtures in the Premier League.

– Newcastle have won their last six home league matches, scoring at least twice in each.

– They’ve kept a clean sheet in 44% of their home games and failed to score in just 11% this season.

– The reverse fixture at Goodison ended 0-0, one of only four matches Newcastle have failed to score in all season.

– Victory will guarantee Champions League football, something they’ve only achieved twice in Premier League history.

– Everton have failed to score in eight of their 18 away matches this season.

– They’ve only won one of their last eight final-day games in the Premier League (D1 L6).

– Everton have lost seven away games this season and scored just 15 goals on the road.