Newcastle United vs Arsenal prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Goal-shy Newcastle look to continue their good recent record against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal when they welcome the Gunners to St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

There’s been a bit of bad blood in this fixture recently, which stems from the controversial Newcastle win in 2023 when the visitors were incensed with the VAR decision to award Anthony Gordon’s goal.

Both sides will be up for it and three points for either team would be crucial, with Arsenal already five points behind pace-setters Liverpool, while Newcastle have won just one league game this season and are four points off the top four.

However, both teams come into this fresh from a Carabao Cup win against League One opposition, with Newcastle thrashing Bradford 4-1 and Arsenal seeing off Port Vale 0-2.

It’s a tough one to predict, but Eddie Howe’s side have boasted a very good record at home to the ‘big six’ in recent years, with only Liverpool and Manchester City managing to win there since the start of the 2023/24 season.

You’ll be able to follow the game on our live score centre.

Newcastle team news

The Magpies are still without summer signing duo Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa, with both expected to be out until the October international break.

Fabian Schar is still unavailable due to a concussion he picked up against Barcelona in the Champions League, while Jacob Murphy, who missed the midweek game with an Achilles injury, should be back in the squad and Anthony Gordon returns to league action after his suspension.

Howe rotated his side a lot in the last couple of games, but we should expect a more familiar Newcastle team for this clash.

Newcastle expected line-up

Arsenal team news

The big news for Arsenal is the injury to Noni Madueke, who’s out for 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, so expect Bukayo Saka to return to the side.

Long-term absentees Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are still unavailable, while Martin Odegaard is unlikely to make this one.

New signing Piero Hincapie is also out with a groin injury, so he has to wait for his Premier League debut.

Arsenal expected line-up

Newcastle vs Arsenal: How to watch and listen

The game will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage started at 16.00 ahead of kick-off at 16.30. There’s also radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Newcastle vs Arsenal stats

The Magpies have won four of the last six clashes between the two teams across all competitions, including three of the four games last season.

Arsenal have lost four of their last five games at St. James’ Park (1 W), with the other game being a 0-2 win in May 2023.

The game rarely produces a gutful of goals, with both teams scoring in just one of the last 16 meetings between the two.

Jarred Gillett is the referee for this one, he’s already refereed three Premier League games this season including Arsenal’s 5-0 victory against Leeds.

Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions

The Magpies have certainly enjoyed this fixture of late, but given the recent form of the two, we think it’s too close to call.

Both sides have been well-drilled defensively this season, Arsenal have conceded just twice in their opening five games, the joint-best defensive record in the league, while Newcastle have kept a league-high of four clean sheets.

All signs point to a low-scoring affair and in 13 of the last 16 meetings between the two, there’s been less than 2.5 goals, so under 2.5 goals looks a worthwhile bet.

This fixture has turned fiery in recent years and that makes the cards market worth looking at, over 4.5 yellow cards is worth a shout.