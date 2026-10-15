Newcastle v Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

With Newcastle 11th and Aston Villa 16th after Matchday 6, it would be easy to conclude that things were going better for the hosts than the visitors this season.

But it certainly doesn’t feel like that after a week which saw the Magpies crushed 4-1 at newly-promoted Coventry on Monday night before Villa smashed six past Fenerbahce on Wednesday to make it two wins out of two in the Champions League.

Villa have now won three and drawn one of the last four matches to shake off their sticky start while, for Newcastle, two (heavy) defeats in three have been a reality check after a promising beginning under new boss Matthias Jaissle.

Newcastle v Aston Villa kick-off time

Newcastle v Aston Villa kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, October 17 at St James’ Park.

Newcastle v Aston Villa: how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

Bazoumana Toure is the latest doubt after taking a blow to the ankle in stoppage time at Coventry while Tino Livramento is 50/50 due to the thigh problem that caused him to withdraw from England duty.

Former Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is given just a 25% chance of facing his old club while Anthony Elanga may not return from his hamstring injury until December.

There was better news with Dan Burn, Amar Dedic, Joelinton and William Osula all returning from the bench at Coventry, but Jaissle warned the quartet are still short of full fitness.

Ewen Jaouen is out for two months with a hamstring injury picked up with France Under-21s.

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery will be without Matteo Ruggeri, who is out for more than a month with the hamstring injury he picked up in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Ian Maatsen is still recovering from an ankle injury, so Villa have no fit specialist left-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to cover there again, as he did against Fenerbahce.

Leon Goretzka could be in line for a first Premier League appearance after coming off the bench in midweek.

George Hemmings and Brian Madjo are doubts while Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana remains a long-term absentee.

Newcastle v Aston Villa odds

Newcastle are 5/4 favourites to bounce back from their heavy defeat at Coventry by taking victory. They’re unbeaten at home this season.

Villa have won their last three away games in all competitions and are 2/1 to keep that streak going. The Draw is 13/5.

For a top five finish – the likely target for those chasing a Champions League spot next season – both Newcastle and Villa are quoted at 7/1.

Newcastle v Aston Villa prediction

Newcastle have taken back-to-back away hammerings at Leeds and Coventry but at home they’ve been better, if not perfect, by being the only team this season to beat Hull and drawing with Liverpool and Bournemouth.

The Magpies scored seven times in those three fixtures while conceding five.

Villa away games have been goal laden-too, their hat-trick of away wins achieved with scorelines of 3-2 (Club Brugge), 3-1 (Coventry) and 3-2 (Tottenham).

Then there’s that 6-0 hammering of Fenerbahce on Wednesday night.

One other stat: since the start of 2023/24 – which began with Newcastle beating Aston Villa 5-1 on MD1 – St James’ Park has seen more goals than any other Premier League venue (208).

Yep, everything points to goals, goals, goals so let’s be ambitious and go Over 4.5 at 7/2.

We’ll continue to tip Nicolas Jackson to get on the scoresheet now that he’s found his rhythm at Villa.

The Ivory Coast striker has four goals in his last three games and two in his latest three road trips. Back him at 7/4 to find the net once more.