Newcastle v Barcelona predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

The Champions League draw came up trumps for those travelling to St James’ Park on Thursday night; Newcastle’s opening clash with Barcelona could be a real cracker.

Newcastle were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage the last time they qualified for the competition in the 2023/24 season, and the new league phase might treat them better. Although Barcelona first out the gate is probably a start Eddie Howe wouldn’t have picked.

Barca arrive in the better form with three wins and a draw from their opening four games of La Liga season, including a 6-0 thumping of Valencia on Sunday.

Newcastle’s start has hardly set the world alight. Their only win has come against lowly Wolves, and they’ve been held to goalless draws with Aston Villa and Leeds. They’ll be trying to forget losing to Liverpool in the dying embers of that clash.

While Newcastle have been struggling to find the net, Barcelona are on fire with 13 from four games.

The two sides have met four times in Europe, with Barcelona winning three and a Faustino Asprilla hat-trick earning Newcastle a win. However, Lamine Yamal still wasn’t born the last time they met in March 2003, so the head-to-head records shouldn’t even be considered.

Sadly for Barca and the neutrals, Yamal will miss the match as he’s undergoing treatment for a hip injury.

But not to worry, Barca will still have Marcus Rashford on show. Hey, stop laughing at the back.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle could name an unchanged line-up for the Barcelona match, with only Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey still out through injury.

Anthony Gordon will be pushing for a start, as he is serving a Premier League suspension, but he will have to dislodge Harvey Barnes, which feels unlikely.

Newcastle predicted lineup

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope – Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento – Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton – Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.

Barcelona team news

Lamine Yamal’s absence for Barcelona is a blow, but it didn’t seem to trouble them against Valencia.

Rashford stepped in and claimed his first assist for the club, setting up Raphinha for his first of the match.

Rashford is expected to continue alongside Raphinha and Fermin Lopez, supporting Ferran Torres up front.

Robert Lewandowski, who scored twice against Valencia, is still working his way back to full fitness and is likely to stay on the bench.

Frenkie de Jong is also a doubt after picking up a muscle injury on international duty.

A back operation has ruled experienced goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen out of action until January.

Alejandro Balde and Gavi will also miss out and might not resurface until October.

Barcelona expected line-up

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Garcia – Kounde, Eric Garcia, Curbasi, Martin – Pedri, Casado – Raphinha, Fermin, Rashford – Ferran

How to watch and listen

Newcastle vs Barcelona will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through discovery+, while talkSPORT will have live commentary for UK listeners.

Newcastle vs Barcelona stats

– Barcelona have averaged four goals per game in their first four games of the season

– Raphinha has scored three goals in four

– Newcastle have won seven of their last nine games at St. James’ Park

– Barcelona lost three of their seven away fixtures in the Champions League last season.

– Barcelona have registered 85 shots across their first four league fixtures, 30 on target

– Newcastle have three clean sheets in last four

Newcastle vs Barcelona predictions

Newcastle are still finding their feet in the Premier League, and though Nick Woltemade’s winner against Wolves has finally given them their first maximum of the season, it’s hardly going to put Barcelona in a state of panic.

The Magpies have managed to keep three clean sheets this season, but dig a little deeper and it’s actually nothing to write home about. Villa haven’t scored all season, while Leeds and Wolves are hardly pulling up any trees in the attacking third of the field.

Given Barcelona’s firepower a fourth clean sheet of the season seems highly unlikely, and with Newcastle’s xG of 0.93 they might struggle at the other end too. Newcastle’s fanbase can sometimes suck the ball into the net, but Barcelona to win to nil might be the way to go.

Raphinha could be Newcastle’s main tormentor in chief. He’s top scorer with three this season, even though he rarely plays a full match.

He’s already averaging 7.5 shots per 90 in La Liga this season, while he drummed up 3.8 shots per 90 in last season’s Champions League.

He had four shots against Valencia, so two against Newcastle shouldn’t be too much of a stretch for the former Leeds man.