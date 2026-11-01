Newcastle v Everton: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Following their Carabao Cup clash, Newcastle and Everton are now set to face each other for the second time in five days.

Everton booked their place in the quarter-final of the competition after their 3-1 win over Newcastle at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

But the Toffees have lost their last two league games and are currently two places and one point behind Newcastle in the Premier League table.

Newcastle v Everton kick-off time

Newcastle v Everton kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday, November 2 at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle v Everton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 6.30pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle made three half-time changes in the Carabao Cup tie and one of them was enforced, with William Osula unable to continue after twisting his ankle.

The striker is now a serious doubt for the return clash against the Toffees, and Yoanne Wissa looks set to lead the line from the start.

Anthony Elanga has made substitute appearances in the last two games after recovering from a hamstring injury and will now be pushing for a start.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo (illness) and Lewis Miley (muscle injury) have missed the last two games, but could both be back in the matchday squad.

Tino Livramento remains sidelined with a knee injury, while back-up goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen won’t be available until December after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

Everton team news

Jack Grealish didn’t make the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup tie, with Everton confirming that the attacking midfielder was left out due to a breach of club discipline.

It remains to be seen whether he will travel to St. James’ Park, but Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George are expected to start on the wings.

After missing the last two games due to concussion protocols, centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite should return and replace Jake O’Brien in the starting line-up.

Hayden Hackney registered a goal and an assist against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup victory and will now be pushing for his first Premier League start since August.

Newcastle v Everton odds

Newcastle go into this game as slight favourites and are 7/5 to pick up all three points and get revenge for their Carabao Cup defeat.

Everton are 2/1 to beat Newcastle for the second time in five days, while The Draw is 13/5.

In the outright betting, Newcastle are 11/10 to finish the season in the top 10 and Everton are 5/4 to do likewise.

Newcastle v Everton prediction

Newcastle now play hosts to Everton after travelling to Merseyside in the Carabao Cup, but they have only won one Premier League home game this season and have conceded in all four.

It’s their third game in the Monday night slot this season, and they haven’t enjoyed their previous two, losing 4-1 against both Leeds and Coventry City.

Alongside their Carabao Cup win at home, Everton have also taken all three points on their last two trips to St. James’ Park, winning 3-2 last season and 1-0 in 2024/25.

Each of Everton’s last five wins away at Newcastle have all been by a one-goal margin, and we’re backing that trend to continue here at 4/1.

To play it a bit safer, Everton +0.5 on the handicaps is available at 20/11, and that will pay off if Newcastle don’t win the game.

Thierno Barry registered a goal and an assist in the Carabao Cup tie, while he also netted the winning goal in this fixture last season.

The striker is 19/10 to score anytime, and he is 13/2 to be the last goalscorer in the game.

For the hosts, Harvey Barnes has three goals and two assists across his last four appearances at St. James’ Park. He is 13/10 to score or assist against Everton.