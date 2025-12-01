This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Newcastle United’s poor away form was really starting to get to Eddie Howe despite him being one of the more undemonstrative Premier League managers.

Defeat to Marseille in midweek was a fourth straight loss on the road for the Magpies so a trip to Everton and their shiny new stadium didn’t bode well.

Instead it turned into the most eyebrow-raising result of last weekend. Newcastle scored in the first minute, roared into a 4-0 lead inside an hour and eventually walked off 4-1 victors.

But while the Toon Army can enjoy discussing if their team has turned a corner, the misery for Tottenham Hotspur supporters continues.

Losing away to Arsenal and PSG was forgivable, although conceding nine times in the process limited the levels of understanding.

But losing 2-1 at home to a Fulham side which had taken just one away point all season was absolutely not acceptable.

Beyond that hammering at Arsenal, Spurs have actually been strong on their travels this season but the pressure on Tottenham boss Thomas Frank will only ramp up if they lose here as it would represent a sixth loss in eight matches.

The start of that losing run began at St James’ Park when Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

How to watch Newcastle v Tottenham

Newcastle v Tottenham kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday, December 2 at St James’ Park.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

Howe still has his fair share of injury problems to deal with and it starts in goal with Nick Pope continuing to struggle with a groin problem. Aaron Ramsdale is a more than able deputy though.

Elsewhere, Yoane Wissa’s wait for a first game in Newcastle colours looks set to continue while Kieran Trippier looks likely to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Sven Botman is going to see a specialist in the next couple of days to determine whether he needs an injection on a back problem.

Otherwise, Howe has no fresh injury concerns so he’ll have to decide whether to keep Lewis Miley in the side after the teenager starred against Everton, becoming the second-youngest Newcastle United player to score and assist in the same Premier League game.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.

Tottenham team news

Frank has quite the headache as he tries to settle on a Spurs line-up that can turn around the recent poor run.

At least defender Christian Romero is available again after a ban and the Argentine should come in for Kevin Danso.

There could be recalls for Xavi Simons, Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, who all came off the bench in the hugely disappointing home loss to Fulham.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr; Bergvall, Simons, Kudus; Kolo Muani.

Newcastle v Tottenham stats

– Newcastle have won five of their last six Premier League games against Tottenham (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17 (D2 L10).

– Tottenham have lost their last three Premier League games against Newcastle.

– Newcastle haven’t lost any of their last 10 home midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) evening matches (7pm or later) in the Premier League (W7 D3) since a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in February 2021.

– Tottenham have won just one of their last 13 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D2 L10), beating Brentford 3-2 in January 2024.

– Newcastle United have won 11 of their 16 home Premier League matches in 2025 (69%), their fifth best home win ratio in a calendar year in the competition.

– Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in Premier League games outside of London this season, picking up 10 points in four games (W3 D1).

– Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has won six of his eight Premier League matches against Spurs manager Thomas Frank, all while the Dane was at Brentford (D1 L1)..

– Bruno Guimarães has been involved in 11 goals in his last 19 home Premier League games for Newcastle (7 goals, 4 assists).

Newcastle v Tottenham predictions

Newcastle have been generally excellent at home this season and come in fresh off a 4-1 away win while Tottenham are in a slump.

And yet both teams have 18 points from their 13 Premier League matches this season and Spurs are actually one place above the Magpies due to a superior goal difference (+5 v +1).

No team has more away wins than Spurs this term so although Newcastle will be a popular pick here to overpower the visitors, it may be tighter than we think.

That said, Eddie Howe has a great record against Thomas Frank so the hosts are tipped to just about do enough and get over the line.

Head to the winning margin markets and back Newcastle to win by 1 goal at 11/4.

Another good option, given that Spurs always seem to find a goal, is backing Newcastle to win and both teams to score at 12/5.