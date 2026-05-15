Newcastle v West Ham: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

After Callum Wilson’s equaliser deep into injury time against Arsenal was controversially chalked off by VAR, West Ham must feel that things are conspiring against them in their battle to beat the drop.

The only consolation for the Hammers was that 24 hours later, relegation rivals Spurs were held 1-1 by Leeds after sitting 1-0 up with just over 15 minutes left. That result left Tottenham two points clear of West Ham with two games to play. It’s not all over yet.

Newcastle were undone by a much later equaliser last weekend as their ex-midfielder, Elliot Anderson, rescued a 1-1 draw for Nottingham Forest. The win would have lifted the Magpies to 11th but they start the penultimate round of fixtures in 13th place.

Newcastle v West Ham kick-off time

Newcastle v West Ham kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Sunday, May 17 at St James’ Park.

Newcastle v West Ham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

After missing the last four matches following a hip injury, Eddie Howe has hinted that Bayern Munich target Anthony Gordon may already have played his last game for Newcastle.

Joelinton filled in for Gordon at Forest but the Brazilian has a thigh issue.

Lewis Hall is available again after training all week but Fabian Schar is unlikely to feature in the last two games of the campaign. Emil Krafth and Tino Livramento are also missing.

The game will be Kieran Trippier’s last at St James’ Park for Newcastle with his contract up at the end of the season.

West Ham team news

The good news for Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is that he has virtually his whole squad to choose from.

He’ll certainly need all hands on deck given that West Ham haven’t managed to score in their last three away games.

The only confirmed absentee is winger Adama Traore, who has a quadriceps injury.

Newcastle v West Ham odds

West Ham’s needs are greater but they’re the clear underdogs here. They trade at 21/10 while Newcastle are 11/10 to secure their 10th home Premier League win of the campaign.

Newcastle have had only two home draws and it’s 3/1 for another on Sunday.

In the relegation betting, West Ham are 1/4 for the drop while Tottenham can be backed at 3/1.

The Hammers host Leeds on the final day, while Spurs’ final two fixtures are away at Chelsea on Tuesday and home to Everton.

Newcastle v West Ham prediction

The relegation door hasn’t slammed shut for West Ham just yet but this is Newcastle’s final home game of the season and Eddie Howe will want to send the Toon Army home with something to cheer after a difficult campaign.

Only the top three have scored more home goals than Newcastle so that doesn’t bode well for the visitors, who struggle to score on the road.

Newcastle don’t keep clean sheets though – they’ve managed just one shutout in their last 14 Premier League games – so perhaps West Ham have a goal in them.

But overall, this is a game where the Magpies should outscore the visitors so back Newcastle to win and Both teams to Score at 12/5.

Should that play out, to survive the drop West Ham would need to beat Leeds on the final day and hope Spurs lose their last two matches – away at Chelsea and at home to Everton.

To be fair, that scenario doesn’t look impossible.