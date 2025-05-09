Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The TV is trying to make the end of the Premier League season as thrilling as possible, by covering as many matches as it can at weird times.

The 12:00pm Sunday kick-off between Newcastle and Chelsea is there to lure the neutral away from going to the shops to look at summer duvets and pretend to be bothered about the scrap for the final Champions League qualification spots.

But that battle may already be over. Sixth-placed Nottingham Forest are in free-fall and seventh-placed Aston Villa need to buck up their ideas and goal difference if they are going to make a late challenge.

Those Champions League spots are there for the taking for Newcastle and Chelsea, and both sides should have enough in the tank to successfully cross the finish line, especially as the Geordies’ clash with Arsenal next Sunday is the only truly nasty looking fixture left…sorry Everton, Man Utd and Forest.

Although we all know it would be mildly amusing if Newcastle did overtake the second-placed Gunners in the final weeks, just to put the final boot into Mikel Arteta’s already bruised meat n’ two veg.

On paper, Newcastle have the upper hand over Chelsea, they are on a five-game league winning streak at St James’ Park, while Chelsea have only won one of their last nine away games. The Toon have also won their last three home games against the Blues.

However, Chelsea have hit a bit of form at the right moment with five wins from five across all competitions, including the dismantling of champions Liverpool last weekend.

So put the summer duvet shopping aside, chuck some ice down your pants if it gets too hot next week, and get on the 'battle for Europe' hype train by having a gander at some predictions for the Newcastle v Chelsea clash on Sunday afternoon.





Newcastle v Chelsea predictions

Chelsea will be keen to claim a Premier League double over Newcastle having won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in October.

But let’s not forget just three days later, the Magpies dumped Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup 2-0.

Given both sides are fighting to pour cement into their Champions League qualification, we’ll swerve picking a match winner and head elsewhere.

The last four Premier League meetings between these clubs have seen both teams find the net and we expect that trend to continue.

We’re also putting our chips on over 2.5 goals, considering both clubs have found their shooting boots in recent weeks.

Newcastle have scored two or more goals in six of their last eight matches across all competitions. Chelsea have also had fun in front of goal, bagging eight across their last three.

Despite Newcastle being in free-scoring form their Swedish frontman Alexander Isak’s last two goals came from the spot, so he’ll be keen to get on the scoresheet in open play.

Isak has five goal contributions in his last seven games and we’re backing Isak to have two or more shots on target against Chelsea.

If you are feeling brave and want to boost your odds back him to score, as the striker has scored in his previous four appearances against Chelsea in all competitions.

Newcastle team news

Fabian Schar has been struggling for fitness recently and Sven Botman could get the nod alongside Dan Burn at the heart of Newcastle’s defence.

There also might be a late test on Kieran Trippier, while Anthony Gordon will be pushing for a start.

Joelinton, Jammal Lascelles, Lewis Hall and Matt Targett are all injured and unlikely to reappear before the end of the season.

Newcastle expected line-up

Pope – Livramento, Burn, Botman, Trippier – Willock, Tonali- Guimaraes – Barnes, Isak, Murphy

Chelsea team news

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca gave the bulk of his first-team the night off against Djurgarden on Thursday night, so Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson should return.

Marc Guiu and Malo Gusto should be fit in time for this match but are unlikely to start, while Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman are out for the rest of the season.

Chelsea expected line-up

Sanchez – Cucurella, Colwill, Chalobah, Caicedo – Fernandez, Lavia – Madueke, Palmer, Neto – Jackson

Newcastle v Chelsea: How to watch and listen

Newcastle v Chelsea will be shown live on TNT Sports at 12:00 on Sunday, May 11. There will be live radio coverage on talkSPORT.





Newcastle v Chelsea stats

– Newcastle have won seven of their last 11 Premier League home games against Chelsea

– Newcastle have lost one of their past nine matches in all competitions

– Chelsea are unbeaten in six league games and have won three in a row for only the third time all season

– Chelsea have four defeats from their last six games on the road

– Chelsea have not kept a clean sheet in the last eight meetings between the two sides

– Both teams have scored in six of the last seven matches between the two

– Bruno Guimaraes is the first Premier League player this season to win 100 fouls