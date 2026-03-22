This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Giant German Nick Woltemade had made a good start to his career at Newcastle, scoring seven times ahead of the derby with Sunderland in mid-December.

But since heading into his own net to hand victory to the Black Cats, Woltemade has scored just three more times (at the right end) and found life difficult.

His up-and-down season reflects that of his team.

Newcastle ended Manchester United’s unbeaten run under Michael Carrick and also won 1-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

But after almost holding out for victory against Barcelona in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, the Magpies were thrashed 7-2 in the return on Wednesday night to lose 8-3 on aggregate.

Sunderland have sailed in much smoother waters for most of the season, banking lots of early points to avoid any relegation chat and reaching the magical 40 points mark with a 1-0 win at Leeds in early March.

But in their last two matches, the Black Cats have suffered an FA Cup shock at Port Vale and lost 1-0 at home to Brighton.

Both teams have a point to prove heading into Sunday’s midday derby clash, where a win for Sunderland would see them leapfrog Newcastle in the table.

How to watch Newcastle v Sunderland

Newcastle v Sunderland kicks off at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, March 22 at St James’ Park. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 11:00.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

Eddie Howe will make a late decision on midfielder Sandro Tonali, who came off after 10 minutes of the second half against Barcelona with an unspecified knock.

Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley both miss out but Howe is hopeful they’ll be back after the international break.

Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn may lose their places after tough nights in the Camp Nou.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Ramsdale; Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Hall; Joelinton, Willock; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland will give late checks to a number of players: Robin Roefs, Dan Ballard, Enzo Le Fee and Nordi Mukiele.

Le Fee is the most likely to get the nod. If not, teenager Chris Rigg stands by.

Reinildo Manadava is available for selection at left-back after overcoming a knee problem.

Sunderland expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Ellborg; Hume, O’Nien, Alderete, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey.

Newcastle v Sunderland stats

– Newcastle are winless in their last five home league games against Sunderland (D2 L3), with this their first such meeting at St James’ Park since a 1-1 draw in March 2016.

– Sunderland are unbeaten in their last 10 league games against Newcastle (W7 D3).

– Newcastle have scored just one goal in their last six league games against Sunderland, while their last league clean sheet against the Black Cats was in August 2011 with Tim Krul in goal.

– The reverse fixture between Newcastle and Sunderland in December had a combined xG of 0.54 (Sunderland 0.30, Newcastle 0.24), the second-lowest on record (from 2012-13) in a Premier League game.

– Only Aston Villa (19) have won more points from losing positions than Sunderland (16) in the Premier League this season.

– Following their 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture, Eddie Howe could become the first-ever Newcastle manager to lose both of his first two league games against Sunderland.

– Sunderland one of three teams not to lose when scoring first this term (W6 D4), along with Manchester United (W12 D6) and Nottingham Forest (W5 D2).

Newcastle v Sunderland predictions

Newcastle are due a home win in this Tyne-Wear derby having not beaten Sunderland at St James’ Park since 2010 when Kevin Nolan got a hat-trick in a 5-1 hammering.

Both sides are set to have key men missing and, overall, Newcastle look on the short side at 7/10 to end their drought.

Perhaps the most solid bet in light of the drab fodder this pair served up earlier in the season is Under 2.5 Goals at 20/21.

That bet would have landed in six of Sunderland’s last seven games in all competitions and in two of Newcastle’s last three.

In terms of head-to-heads, eight of the last 12 league meetings have featured Under 2.5.

The fact the match is being played at midday rather than under the lights may also dim the atmosphere.

This game will be huge in terms of local bragging rights but perhaps not a great watch for the neutral.

At least going Unders in the goal markets offers some compensation if the viewing experience is poor.