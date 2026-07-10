Norway v England: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Following their dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the World Cup last 16, England will now take on Norway in the quarter-final.

Norway have been among the surprise packages of this World Cup, and a brilliant brace from Erling Haaland gave them a 2-1 win over Brazil in the last 16.

The winner of this quarter-final tie will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final.

Norway v England kick-off time

Norway v England kicks off at 10pm BST (5pm local) on Saturday, July 11 at the Miami Stadium.

Norway v England how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 8.45pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Norway team news

Left-back David Moller Wolfe was forced off just before the end of the last-16 win over Brazil, but he’s been training with the rest of the team and will start against England.

Marcus Holmgren Pedersen missed the Brazil game after feeling unwell, and head coach Stale Solbakken has admitted that some players have experienced coughing, fatigue and other minor symptoms during the World Cup.

The Norway doctor has since eased any concerns by confirming that every player is currently fit and available for the quarter-final.

Andreas Schjelderup will be pushing for a start after he replaced Antonio Nusa at half-time against Brazil and set up both of Haaland’s goals.

Fulham winger Oscar Bobb also impressed after coming on for Alexander Sorloth at the start of the second half.

Nusa is the only Norway player to pick up a yellow card in the knockout stages, and he will miss a potential semi-final if he gets another one.

England team news

Jarell Quansah started at right-back against Mexico, but was sent off in the 56th minute following a VAR review for a high challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

The defender has now been given a two-match ban, ruling him out of the World Cup quarter-final against Norway and a potential semi-final.

Reece James has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but has returned to training and could replace Quansah in the starting line-up.

But Marc Guehi now has a hamstring strain following the 3-2 win over Mexico and is a doubt for this game. If the centre-back is unavailable, John Stones or Dan Burn could come into the team.

Declan Rice has been dealing with neural pain in his hamstring throughout the tournament and has now been struck down by illness, but he is still expected to start against Norway.

Jordan Henderson broke his wrist after falling over an advertising board at the Estadio Azteca in the post-match celebrations, and is now recovering from surgery.

The midfielder is not expected to have any further involvement at the World Cup but is set to stay with the group for the remainder of the tournament.

Guehi, Rice, Jude Bellingham and Nico O’Reilly will all have to walk a disciplinary tightrope as they would be suspended for the semi-final if they picked up a booking against Norway and England made it through.

Norway v England odds

England are 20/21 to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the semi-finals. Norway are at 7/2, while The Draw is 14/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, England are 4/7 to go through, while Norway are 15/8 to advance.

As for the outright betting, England are currently 5/1 to lift the World Cup, and Norway are way out at 17/1.

Norway v England predictions

England have now made it through to the quarter-finals for a third successive World Cup, while this is Norway’s first-ever appearance at this stage of the tournament.

The Scandinavians may benefit from a lack of expectation, and Haaland has been keen to put the pressure on the Three Lions in the pre-match build-up.

But Norway are no longer underdogs, and they are now viewed as a genuine challenger for the World Cup following their wins over the Ivory Coast and Brazil.

No team has found a way to stop Norway from scoring at this World Cup, and they have netted 12 goals across their five games, making them the fourth-highest scorers at the tournament.

Their backline has threatened to undermine that hard work as they have also conceded in all of their five World Cup games, letting in nine goals in total.

With the incredible firepower at their disposal, England should be able to exploit the defensive frailties in the Norway team and book their place in the semi-finals.

We’re backing England to win in 90 minutes and both teams to score at 13/5. A 2-1 victory for England is also available at 17/2.

All eyes will be on the striker match-up of Harry Kane vs Haaland, with the former scoring six goals at this World Cup and the latter netting seven.

Haaland looks unstoppable right now and will fancy his chances against Jordan Pickford, having scored from seven of his 10 shots against the Everton goalkeeper in the Premier League. He’s 13/10 to score anytime.

But we’re still backing Kane to come out on top in this battle. The England captain already has two braces at this World Cup and is 5/1 to score two or more goals against Norway.