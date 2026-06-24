Norway v France: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

France and Norway both have 100 per cent records at the 2026 World Cup, but that will change when they face each other in their final group stage game.

Norway have six points out of six after beating Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1, while Les Bleus have been 3-1 and 3-0 winners over the same opponents.

Both sides are now guaranteed a place in the round of 32, but this isn’t a dead rubber as the top spot in Group I is still up for grabs.

Norway v France kick-off time

Norway v France kicks off at 8pm BST (3pm local) on Friday, June 26 at the Boston Stadium.

Norway v France how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Norway team news

Norway were forced into an early substitution against Senegal when Julian Ryerson picked up an injury in the 13th minute.

The right-back watched the rest of the match from the bench with an ice pack on his right thigh and is now a doubt for the game against France.

But Norway have a strong back-up option in Marcus Pedersen, who replaced Ryerson against Senegal and netted the opening goal in the 43rd minute.

Otherwise, Norway look to have a clean bill of health.

France team news

Didier Deschamps has travelled back to France following the death of his mother, with assistant coach Guy Stephan set to take charge of the team against Norway.

Stephan won’t make wholesale changes but may decide to rest William Saliba, as the centre-back has been playing through the pain barrier due to an ongoing back issue.

If Saliba is given the night off, Ibrahima Konate would come in to play alongside Dayot Upamecano in the middle of defence.

Manu Kone started against Iraq in place of Aurelien Tchouameni, who had been experiencing some physical discomfort in the lead-up to the match.

While the Real Madrid midfielder should now be available for selection, Kone will hope he did enough to keep his place in the starting XI.

Malo Gusto picked up a foot injury before the game against Iraq, but was able to make a late cameo appearance in the 3-0 win.

Norway v France odds

France are 4/6 to make it three wins out of three in the group stage, while Norway are 19/5 to do likewise. The Draw is 7/2.

In the outright betting, France are currently joint-favourites at 6/1. Norway are 150/1 to win the World Cup for the first time.

Norway v France predictions

While France and Norway have already sealed qualification for the round of 32, there’s still a lot to play for in this final group game.

The group winner will have a potentially easier route through the knockout rounds, while the runner-up may have to face Brazil in the last-16.

As it stands, France are first in Group I due to their superior goal difference, so Norway will have to beat Les Blues to overtake them.

That could lead to a very open game at the Boston Stadium, and we’re backing a France win with both teams to score at 9/4.

Mbappe is already on four goals this tournament following his braces against Senegal and Iraq. He is 6/1 to score two goals for a third successive game.

The Real Madrid forward has also opened the scoring in both of their group games and is 18/5 to be the first goalscorer yet again.

Haaland is currently joint-second with Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot and will be looking to keep up with him. He is 13/8 to score against France.