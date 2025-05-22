Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Nottingham Forest welcome Chelsea to the City Ground for a final-day showdown with Champions League hopes hanging in the balance.

Few would’ve predicted Forest to be in this position back in August. But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have defied expectations, turning a relegation fight into a European push.

Victory here could be enough to snatch a top-five finish as it would see them leapfrog Chelsea, though they’d need Aston Villa or Newcastle to slip up elsewhere. And regardless of what happens, European football is guaranteed for the first time since 1995.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive with everything still to play for. A win locks in Champions League football, but anything less could see them drop into the Europa League or worse.

Their fate also has a major impact on teams like Brighton and Brentford, as a seventh-place finish for the Blues could open up the chances of eighth place qualifying for Europe should they win next Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final.

Enzo Maresca’s side is still alive on two fronts, but Sunday is about the league, and this is a fixture they simply can’t afford to lose.

Forest’s home form has dipped slightly, but they remain a tough nut to crack at the City Ground. And with Chelsea short on fit forwards and their away record underwhelming, the stage could be set for a final twist.





Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction

This has the feel of a cagey, high-stakes affair where nerves might take precedence over flair.

Chelsea have managed just one win in their last ten away league games and often struggle to break down deep blocks without Nicolas Jackson leading the line.

Forest, on the other hand, have leaned into a pragmatic, counter-attacking approach, especially against stronger opposition. That style could be a perfect foil for Maresca’s possession-heavy game.

The Tricky Trees have kept things tight at home, conceding just 15 goals in 18 matches and limiting big sides like Arsenal and Man United.

Chelsea’s recent xG numbers on the road are underwhelming, and the absence of key attacking players means much will rest on Cole Palmer’s shoulders.

All signs point toward a tight match with few chances. Forest are organised, physical, and spurred on by a raucous crowd. Chelsea look vulnerable when they can’t control tempo — especially away from home.

We’re backing Under 2.5 Goals and a home win at a price. It might not be pretty, but it could be effective.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Nottingham Forest team news

Taiwo Awoniyi remains sidelined after abdominal surgery, but Callum Hudson-Odoi is in contention to start against his former club.

Nicolas Dominguez has filled in during his absence.

Murillo is a doubt but could feature if passed fit. If not, Morato and Milenkovic will feature in the heart of the defence.

Ola Aina, Neco Williams, Ibrahim Sangare and Elliot Anderson should all keep their places.

Chris Wood leads the line with Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga supporting.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

Sels – Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams – Sangare, Anderson – Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez – Wood

Chelsea team news

Nicolas Jackson is suspended, which could present Tyrique George with an opportunity upfront, though Pedro Neto is also an option.

Wesley Fofana remains out, leaving Levi Colwill and Nathaniel Chalobah to start at centre back. Christopher Nkunku is also out.

There’s also a question mark hanging over Marc Guiu while Mykhailo Mudryk is still suspended for a failed drugs test.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will continue their tough-tackling partnership in midfield.

Cole Palmer will start in the number 10 role, flanked by Noni Madueke and Neto.

Chelsea expected line-up

Sanchez –-James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella – Caicedo, Fernandez – Neto, Palmer, Madueke – George

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch and listen

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and UHDR at 4.00pm on Sunday, May 25. Commentary is also available on talkSPORT.





Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea stats

– Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides.

– Forest have conceded just 15 goals in 18 home league matches this season.

– Forest are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings with Chelsea.

– Forest have already won more league games this season (19) than in the last two seasons combined.

– Chelsea have failed to create more than 1.0 xG in four of their last five matches.

– Chelsea haven’t won their final league game away from home in any of the last three seasons.

– Chelsea have won just one of their last ten away league games, losing six.

– Chelsea are averaging 1.6 goals per away game in the league. However, 15 of their 28 goals came in three games.