Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Arsenal will look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Gunners sit second in the league with 15 points out of 18, while they also secured a 3-0 win over Lille in the Champions League in midweek.

Nottingham Forest have had a difficult start to the season under new boss Oliver Glasner and come into this game on the back of successive defeats, losing 1-0 at home to Coventry City and 3-1 away at Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, October 18 at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Nottingham Forest team news

Nikola Milenkovic recovered from a hamstring injury during the recent international break, but sustained bone bruising in a training session before the defeat against Crystal Palace.

The centre-back will need a late fitness test ahead of the game against Arsenal and could potentially replace Ola Aina in the back three.

Igor Jesus remains unavailable due to a calf injury, with Liam Delap leading the line in his absence.

Nicolo Savana is still sidelined after undergoing surgery on a knee injury back in March.

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka was initially named on the bench against Lille, with Mikel Arteta later revealing that he had been dealing with a minor illness issue.

But the winger came off the bench to register a goal and assist at the Emirates and is expected to play from the start at the City Ground.

Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are also set to return to the Gunners’ starting lineup this weekend.

Jurrien Timber netted the opening goal in midweek, but his minutes need to be carefully managed after his injury problems and Ben White could replace him at right-back.

Christos Tzolis remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, with Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke both vying for his spot on the left wing.

Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi both missed the Lille game after picking up injuries in a post-match training session last weekend.

Zubimendi had a minor issue and should be able to return to the matchday squad, although Hincapie will reportedly be out for a few weeks with an ankle injury.

William Saliba is yet to play this season due to a back injury and is targeting a return after the November international break.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal odds

Despite losing 3-0 at Brighton in their last Premier League away game, Arsenal are the 4/6 favourites to win this game.

Forest are 5/1 to secure their first home win of the season, while the draw is 3/1.

In the outright betting, Arsenal remain clear title favourites at 1/2, and Nottingham Forest are 5/1 to get relegated.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal prediction

Nottingham Forest are the joint-second lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and have been toothless at the City Ground, failing to score in all three home outings so far.

They also haven’t found the back of the net against Arsenal since Taiwo Awonyi scored a late consolation in a 2-1 defeat at the City Ground in January 2024.

Forest have lost 3-0 at the Emirates in back-to-back seasons, although they have also held Arsenal to 0-0 draws in both 2024/25 and 2025/26.

But we expect the Gunners to find a breakthrough here, while also keeping a fifth successive clean sheet against Forest. An Arsenal win to nil is available at 17/10.

To play it a bit safer, back ‘no’ in the Both Teams to Score option at 10/11. Only one team has scored in each of Arsenal’s four away games across the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Saka has enjoyed playing against Forest in recent years, registering three goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances against them.

The 25-year-old also comes into this game in brilliant form and is 1/1 to get a goal or an assist at the City Ground.