Nottingham Forest v Coventry City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Nottingham Forest are starting to impress under new head coach Oliver Glasner, and they now welcome Coventry City to the City Ground.

Forest started the season with back-to-back defeats to Leeds in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, but have since picked up five points from their last three games.

Coventry City are rooted to the bottom of the table with four defeats from four, while they also lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Nottingham Forest v Coventry City kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Coventry City kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, September 19 at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest v Coventry City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Nottingham Forest team news

Oliver Glasner was forced into a last-minute reshuffle of his back line before the 2-1 win against Aston Villa last weekend as Nikola Milenkovic and Jair Cunha both picked up hamstring injuries in training.

Ola Aina moved from wing-back to centre-back, while summer signing Ousmane Diomande made his first Premier League start.

Milenkovic remains sidelined, but Cunha has returned to training and will face a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Nicolo Savona is their only other absentee, and the right-back is still working his way back to fitness after knee surgery.

If Cunha is named in the starting line-up, he is expected to replace Aina after Daniel Munoz impressed at right wing-back on his full Forest debut.

Neco Williams will continue on the opposite flank, with Xaver Schlager and James McAtee both in the middle of the park.

Igor Jesus will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score the winner at Villa Park and could replace Dan Ndoye in one of the two No.10 roles.

Coventry City team news

Former Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi won’t return to the City Ground after being sent off for violent conduct against Brighton last weekend.

Haji Wright is also unavailable due to a quad injury, leaving Sidiki Cherif and Ellis Simms to fight for the centre-forward role in Awoniyi’s absence.

Aurele Amenda was forced off with a calf injury during the first half of the Carabao Cup defeat in midweek and is unlikely to be involved at the City Ground.

Stephen Mfuni replaced the centre-back against Villa and should now make his first start of the season, joining Bobby Thomas and Ethan Pinnock in the back three.

Fellow defenders Kaine Kesler-Hayden (hamstring) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) remain sidelined, while midfielder Josh Eccles is yet to return from a calf injury.

Nottingham Forest v Coventry City odds

Forest are favourites for this game and are 5/8 to make it back-to-back Premier League wins.

Coventry City are 26/5 to record their first Premier League win since April 2001, and they are 16/5 to get off the mark via a draw.

Frank Lampard’s side are the 2/7 favourites for relegation, while Forest are 5/4 to finish the season in the top 10.

Nottingham Forest v Coventry City prediction

Coventry City’s return to the Premier League after a quarter of a century away has been more of a nightmare than a dream so far.

Following the 5-0 defeat against Brighton, they are now the fifth side in English top-flight history to lose their opening four matches of the season without scoring.

The Sky Blues have had a tough fixture list and now face another tricky test at Nottingham Forest, who drew with Liverpool and Tottenham before beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park last weekend.

But Forest haven’t been great at the City Ground, winning just one of their 13 home games in the Premier League in this calendar year.

They should be able to rectify that poor home form here, and Coventry City’s struggles in front of goal lead us to back a Forest win to nil at 9/5.

The most recent competitive meeting between these two sides saw Forest win 2-0 at the City Ground in the Championship in 2022. A repeat of that scoreline is available at 15/2.

Liam Delap opened his Forest account with the first goal at Villa Park, and that will give him a major confidence boost following his difficult season at Chelsea.

The striker is 13/8 to score anytime against Coventry City, while he is also 5/1 to break the deadlock for the second matchday in a row.

Forest have scored four goals in the Premier League this season and Morgan Gibbs-White has been directly involved in three of them, registering one goal and two assists.

The midfielder has now accumulated more goal involvements than any other English midfielder this calendar year. He is 5/6 to score or assist against Coventry City.