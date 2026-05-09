Nottingham Forest v Newcastle: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Perhaps in a season of constant upheaval, it was never going to be the case that Nottingham Forest would get a fairytale ending. That’s definitely not happening now after they were thumped 4-0 by Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

Had Forest been able to defend their 1-0 lead, the City Ground would have been absolutely bouncing for this one. As it is, the home fans will do well to shake off the crushing disappointment. Then again, perhaps the hosts have to keep one eye on the relegation zone despite a superb run which looks to have hauled them to safety.

For 13th-placed Newcastle, they have an outside chance of pinching a European spot and boss Eddie Howe can stress the importance of trying to finish above Sunderland (the Magpies are two points behind their local rivals with three matches to play).

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday, May 10 at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Nottingham Forest team news

Morgan Gibbs-White, Murillo and Ola Aina are all doubts and will be assessed nearer kick-off.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willy Boly, John Victor and Nicolo Savona are definitely out.

Newcastle team news

Lewis Miley slipped in training and will be out for the rest of the season after fracturing his fibula, Eddie Howe revealed on Friday.

Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are also highly unlikely to play any part in Newcastle’s final three games.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle odds

The betting is tight for Sunday’s match, with some firms making both sides 8/5 for the win. The Draw is 5/2.

Forest are still quoted in the relegation market but are now way out at 80/1 after moving six points clear of the drop zone with three matches to play after beating Burnley 4-1, Sunderland 5-0 and Chelsea 3-1 in their last three top-flight games.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle prediction

Forest look vulnerable. Being pummeled 4-0 at Aston Villa in their Europa League semi-final second leg will hurt badly.

And perhaps there’s also a feeling that they’re already safe (80/1 for relegation), which makes it hard for boss Vitor Pereira to play that card.

In addition, Newcastle have a superb record at the City Ground, having won on each of their last four Premier League visits.

It’s been a strange season for the Magpies but a 3-1 home win over Brighton was a welcome turning point and they can build from that.

Back Newcastle to win at 8/5.