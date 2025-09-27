Nottingham Forest v Sunderland predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Stop everything, it’s Nottingham Forest against Sunderland in the Saturday early evening Premier League kick-off. What a treat…

No offence to either set of fans, but this isn’t likely to have many neutrals dashing home from the shops to catch this one. Do neutrals even go to the shops anymore?

The big draw here is watching new Forest boss Ange Postecoglou trying to pick up his first win since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo in early September.

He’s now four games without a win across all competitions. Losing to Arsenal in his first match, getting dumped out the Carabao Cup by Swansea, an away 1-1 with Burnley and allowing Antony to grab a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Real Betis on Wednesday night.

Not the greatest start for Big Ange, and he’s already started to put his head in his hands at press conferences and looking at the ground while being interviewed in the tunnel.

Even though Forest weren’t considered to be one of the teams in a relegation scrap at the start of the season, they’ve only got one win on the board and now with Ange at the wheel it could be a long season at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, at Sunderland things are a lot more cheery, seventh in the table with two wins and they’ve not lost in the last three.

They’ve not been great away from home, they’ve yet to score and lost at Burnley, which will have hurt. So there’s a bit of hope for the Forest faithful there.

These two sides haven’t played each other since 2017, so there’s not a great pile of data to draw upon but the TV big cheeses may regret putting this on the telly on Saturday evening. Draw incoming.

Nottingham Forest team news

Postecoglou doesn’t have a great deal of injury problems to contend with. Ola Aina’s hamstring troubles will keep him out of action until January.

Douglas Luiz is a doubt for the match after he went off at half-time in the Europa League game against Real Betis with a hamstring injury.

Murillo is also expected to have a late fitness test after missing the last two matches with a knock.

Nicolas Dominguez was back in the Forest squad for the Betis after recovering from a long-term injury.

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sels – Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko – Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi – Wood

Sunderland team news

Sunderland will be without Reinildo Mandava who was sent off against Aston Villa, Arthur Masuaku is likely to step in which will make it interesting down the left, just ask a West Ham fan.

Luke O’Nien has recovered from the shoulder injury he picked up in the play-off final, and could be back in the squad.

Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Habib Diarra (groin), Dennis Cirkin (wrist) are all still out.

Sunderland predicted line-up

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Roefs – Hume (right), Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku (left) – Xhaka, Sadiki – Rigg, Talbi, Le Fee – Isidor

How to watch and listen

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting ahead of the 530pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through NOW TV, Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app.

Forest v Sunderland stats

– Forest no win in six

– Forest no clean sheet in 7, conceding 14

– Sunderland just one defeat in their opening five Premier League matches

– Sunderland unbeaten in last three

– Sunderland yet to score away from home

– Postecoglou has one draw and two defeats from his three matches since joining Forest

– Sunderland have won five of their last six meetings with Forest, though their last meeting was in December 2017

Forest v Sunderland predictions

Forest return to England after a midweek clash with Real Betis, and this match coming on a Saturday rather than a Sunday will be tough on the legs.

Sunderland haven’t scored away from home this season, but have shown they don’t have a problem with putting the ball in the back of the net with six goals from five games.

Forest are one of the leakier sides in the division, and were given a bottom smacking by West Ham who have been woeful this season. Bringing in a manager who is not renowned for his defensive capabilities could put them on a sticky wicket.

Backing both teams to score is too safe, and 0-0 is the bet of a person who orders melon as a starter. Go for 1-1, it’s a bit more prawn cocktail.

While all the shooting market’s attention is on Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood, there’s one player who is a little overlooked.

Neco Williams is quietly going about his business at right back, but he also gets himself into attacking positions a fair bit.

The Welshman has had five shots this season, two on target and has scored once. He was man-of-the-match against Burnley and had two shots on target.

He had seven shots on target among 37 shots in total last season, and he might offer a sneaky bit of value to a bet builder here.