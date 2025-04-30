Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Nottingham Forest will welcome Brentford to the City Ground for a Premier League clash on Thursday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is closing in on Champions League football with five games to go, while Thomas Frank’s visitors could still pinch eighth place and a potential Europa Conference League spot.

Forest are back on league duty after their FA Cup detour ended with a predictable 2-0 defeat to Man City. They were unfortunate not to score at least once, but attention now turns to an arguably more important job.

Nuno’s men still have eyes on European qualification, and they gave that dream a serious boost with a gutsy 2-1 win away at Spurs last time out in the Premier League.

Brentford arrive at the City Ground fresh from a chaotic 4-2 win over Brighton – a result that stretched their unbeaten run to three and put a bit of gloss on what’s been an otherwise underwhelming season.

This one might not carry the weight of a top-of-the-table clash, but with Forest still chasing continental football and Brentford playing with a bit more freedom, it could be livelier than you'd think.





Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction

Forest feel like the best bet here. They’ve avoided defeat in 13 of their 16 home games this season, and with the crowd behind them and something still to play for, the 11/10 on a home win looks like value.

Brentford are unbeaten in three, but two of those came against Luton and Sheffield United, and the Bees have managed just three away wins all season.

Even with Mbeumo back and buzzing, they don’t inspire much confidence on the road. They’ve lost all seven trips to top-eight sides and picked up 16 points in 18 games against teams currently above them.

Chris Wood, on the other hand, is quietly enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

He’s now got 19 Premier League goals and was ruthless in the win at Spurs. He’s also due a goal on home soil.

With Forest expected to be on the front foot, he should get chances again. Back him to find the net at 11/10.

Nottingham Forest team news

Ola Aina is still nursing a calf injury, but Toffolo has covered capably at left-back, so there’s no real panic over his absence.

Neco Williams and Ryan Yates are back from suspension and should slot straight into the squad, with youngster Zach Abbott likely to make way.

Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo will continue their partnership at the heart of the defence, with Nicolas Dominguez and Elliot Anderson in front of them.

Jota Silva got a brief run-out against City and should be fit enough for the bench again, while Anthony Elanga is expected to return to the starting XI after his surprise omission in the cup.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and top goalscorer Chris Wood will also start.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

Sels – Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Toffolo – Dominguez, Anderson – Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi – Wood

Brentford team news

Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva are still sidelined, and Yunus Emre Konak is the latest to join the injury list after pulling up shortly after coming on against Brighton.

Vitaly Janelt is also ruled out due to injury, so Yehor Yarmoliuk and Christian Noorgard will form the midfield.

Thomas Frank is hoping to have Igor Thiago and Aaron Hickey back before the end of the season, but they won’t be involved here.

Rico Henry continues to edge back to full fitness after a long lay-off but should remain on the bench, with Keane Lewis-Potter likely to continue filling in on the left.

The dangerous trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Yoan Wissa and Kevin Schade will be supported by Mikkel Damsgaard.

Brentford expected line-up

Flekken – Ajer, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter – Norgaard, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard – Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch and listen

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford will be shown live on Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Main Event and Premier League at 19:30 on Thursday, May 1. Full match commentary will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Nottingham Forest vs Brentford stats

– Forest have suffered just three multi-game losing streaks in 35 home matches since promotion. They’re looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Everton.

– Forest were winless in six meetings before winning 2-0 at the Gtech Stadium earlier this season.

– Brentford are on their joint-best unbeaten run this season, going without defeat in three matches.

– The Bees have an awful record against sides in the top eight, losing all seven away matches and failing to win six of eight at home.

– They’ve also struggled with midweek fixtures, losing seven and drawing three since the start of last season.

– With 16 goals scored in five Premier League meetings, Danilo is the only active player to have scored more than once in this fixture.