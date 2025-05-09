Nottingham Forest vs Leicester prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Nottingham Forest will look to keep their Champions League hopes alive against Leicester City, who have already been relegated, at the City Ground on Sunday.

For the first time in decades, the two-time European champions are genuinely in the mix for a return to continental football’s top table.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have flirted with the top four all year and, despite a recent wobble, remain firmly in the hunt.

They were second at Christmas but have struggled to maintain that pace, winning just once in their last five Premier League outings.

Leicester, meanwhile, are playing out the final weeks of a failed Premier League return. Last weekend’s win over Southampton was a rare bright spot in a grim campaign that has seen them tumble back toward the Championship with barely a fight.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s appointment hasn’t had the desired effect, and their travel sickness has been particularly brutal, with just two away wins in 17 matches this campaign.

This one might have the feel of a derby, but only one side has something left to fight for.





Nottingham Forest vs Leicester prediction

With Newcastle and Chelsea pulling away in the race for the top five, only a win will do for Forest here.

They’ve struggled in front of goal recently, failing to register more than one in any of their last six league games and consistently falling short of their xG figures.

Still, they remain tough to beat at home. Despite back-to-back defeats to Everton and Brentford, Forest have only conceded 13 goals in 17 home games.

That solidity could set up a clean sheet against a Leicester side that has found goals hard to come by all season.

They’ve scored just 21 goals from open play and have failed to score in nearly half their matches. On average, they’ve been outscored by 1.53 goals in away matches.

Forest should be winning this. The pressure’s on, and recent form raises concerns, but this is a game they’ll expect to take three points from.

In addition to making sure Leicester don’t hang around, we think the fiery nature of this contest will lead to plenty of cards.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Nottingham Forest team news

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, and there is also a fresh concern over centre-back Murillo.

Should he miss out, Serbian international Nikola Milenkovic is expected to be partnered by Morato at the heart of the defence.

Ola Aina should continue at right-back, with Neco Williams again filling in on the left.

In midfield, Nicolas Dominguez and Ryan Yates are expected to provide the screen in front of the back four, with Morgan Gibbs-White operating as the central playmaker.

Anthony Elanga and Elliot Anderson will offer pace and width while Chris Wood is set to lead the line up front.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

Sels – Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams – Dominguez, Yates – Elanga, Gibbs-White, Anderson – Wood

Leicester team news

Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Stephy Mavididi, and Abdul Fatawu all ruled out.

The visitors are also sweating on the availability of Facundo Buonanotte, while Harry Winks remains absent for disciplinary reasons.

Jakub Stolarczyk will continue in goal, protected by a back four of James Justin, Conor Coady, Wout Faes, and Luke Thomas.

Wilfred Ndidi and Oliver Skipp are expected to anchor midfield, with Kasey McAteer, Jordan Ayew, and Bilal El Khannouss supporting veteran striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy is one goal away from scoring 200 for the Foxes.

Leicester expected line-up

Stolarczyk – Justin, Coady, Faes, Thomas – Ndidi, Skipp – McAteer, Ayew, El Khannouss – Vardy

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: How to watch and listen

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, May 12. Commentary is also available on BBC Radio 5 Live.





Nottingham Forest vs Leicester stats

– Forest have conceded just 13 goals in 17 home games this season.

– Forest have won each of the last two meetings between the sides.

– Forest are unbeaten in all eight home PL meetings with bottom-three sides.

– Leicester have lost five and drawn one in their last six away matches.

– Leicester have failed to score in 46% of their league matches.

– City have been outscored by an average of 1.53 goals in away games.

– Forest averages 2.2 cards per game, while Leicester averages 2.31.