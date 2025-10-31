After getting the Sean Dyche era off to a winning start with a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Porto in the Europa League, the new boss now has to find a solution to their poor domestic form.

There was no disgrace in losing 2-0 to high-flying Bournemouth last weekend but Forest were poor in the first half and by making three substitutions at the break, Dyche showed he is still trying to work things out.

Forest fans may need to stay patient although that’s hard to do after the Tricky Trees finished last weekend in the relegation zone with just five points from their nine matches so far.

And, timing-wise, they couldn’t be facing Manchester United at a worse moment.

After the misery of finishing 15th last season, Ruben Amorim’s side moved into the top six on Saturday after a 4-2 win over Brighton.

It was United’s third straight Premier League victory and they’ve now taken 12 points from the last 15. Is their Portuguese boss finally coming good?

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, November 1 at the City Ground.

There is no live coverage in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule but BBC Radio 5 will provide full match commentary.

Dyche needs to find the formula for goals – he averages less than one per game during his long history as a Premier League manager – but last season’s top scorer, Chris Wood, remains a doubt due to a knee injury.

Elsewhere, Ola Aina and Dilane Bakwa remain out while Oleksandr Zinchenko may need a late test on his groin problem.

It remains to be seen how Dyche will employ those who definitely are fit and some Forest fans will hope he can find a spot for summer signing James McAtee after the former Manchester City star was left out of the squad at Bournemouth.

The XI he selected against Porto – with Nicolo Savona in for Zinchenko – could be the way Dyche goes.

(4-3-3) Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Savona; Gibbs-White, Luiz, Anderson; Ndoye, Jesus, Hudson-Odoi.

Amorim will hope Anfield hero Harry Maguire is fit again after he missed the victory over Brighton. If not, Leny Yoro will continue in a three-man defence alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw.

Up front, United are getting returns from their revamped attack with Bryan Mbeumo (two) and Matheus Cunha netting three of the four goals against Brighton.

Mason Mount started in the front three at Liverpool, but giant striker Benjamin Sesko, who has two goals in his last four games, should be the spearhead.

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; Shaw, de Ligt, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Diallo; Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko.

– Nottingham Forest have won their last three league games against Manchester United, last winning four consecutively against the Red Devils between February 1909 and September 1910.

– Manchester United have lost their last two away league games against Nottingham Forest, last losing three in a row at the City Ground between August 1965 and October 1967.

– Nottingham Forest have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches (D1), including the last four in a row without scoring. Forest haven’t lost five in a row since October 2022.

– Manchester United have won their last three Premier League matches, their best winning run in one season since a run of four in February 2024. The Red Devils were one of three sides to win 100% of their games in October, along with Arsenal and Aston Villa.

– Nottingham Forest scored three goals from seven shots in the first half of their opening Premier League match this season against Brentford (43% conversion). In their 17 halves of football since then, they have scored just two goals from 93 shots (2%).

– From MD3 onwards, only Arsenal (16) have picked up more Premier League points than Manchester United (15 – W5 L2), while the Red Devils are the leading scorers in the division in that time (14).

– Only Erling Haaland (19 goals, 3 assists) and Mohamed Salah (15 goals, 7 assists) have been involved in more Premier League goals in 2025 than Bryan Mbeumo (14 goals, 6 assists), with Mbeumo scoring or assisting in each of his last three games for Man Utd (3 goals, 1 assist).

Dyche has opened with a 2-0 home win in Europe and a 2-0 defeat in the Premier League so we have little evidence to go on so far.

But the manager’s reputation for getting his sides well organised suggests Forest will be competitive here and Dyche will appreciate having had a full week on the training ground to work on tactics.

Although they snatched victory at Anfield, United’s revival has been based on much improved form at Old Trafford where they’ve won four on the spin after an opening-weekend defeat to Arsenal.

Add in their poor recent form at the City Ground and Forest may have enough about them to earn a draw, available at 13/5.

United skipper and talisman Bruno Fernandes has netted in two of his last four starts against Forest so a 12/1 Bet Builder of Fernandes to score anytime in a draw appeals at 12/1.