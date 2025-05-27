Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as PSG take on Inter Milan in the Champions League Final on Saturday night, with European glory and redemption on the line for both clubs.

Luis Enrique’s side edged past Arsenal to book their place in Munich, while Inter came through a rollercoaster tie against Barcelona to reach a second final in three seasons.

It’s PSG’s second ever appearance in a Champions League showpiece and a chance to finally deliver the trophy their owners have long desired.

Inter, meanwhile, are chasing their fourth title and will be hoping to go one better than 2023, when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

This is a meeting between two of the most tactically flexible sides in Europe, and it promises to be a gripping, high-quality final.





PSG vs Inter Milan prediction

PSG arrive in strong form and with momentum behind them. They’ve won four on the bounce, wrapped up Ligue 1 by a 19-point margin, and added the Coupe de France just last week.

Their run to the final has included wins over Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal, and while they haven’t always been flawless, they’ve shown grit and control when it’s mattered. That’s a shift from the PSG of old.

Luis Enrique has found a balance, and his side now looks more structured and less reliant on individual brilliance.

But they won’t have it easy, as Inter have come through one of the toughest routes possible.

They held their nerve to edge out Bayern Munich, then delivered when it counted against Barcelona. They’ve lost just once in Europe all season and remain unbeaten in their last eight UCL games.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram offer constant movement up top, and their wing-backs are key to both phases of play.

It’s a system that adapts mid-game, and Simone Inzaghi’s in-game management has been a big asset.

They may not be favourites, but they’ve got the pedigree and the experience. If this game gets tight, and it likely will, Inter might just have the edge.

PSG team news

Luis Enrique is expected to stick with the side that beat Reims in the Coupe de France final.

Presnel Kimpembe remains the only confirmed absentee.

That means a back four of Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes.

Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz should form the midfield three.

Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and Kvaratskhelia supporting Nicolas Jackson in attack.

PSG expected line-up

Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes – Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz – Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Milan team news

Inter have a few concerns, with Benjamin Pavard still doubtful after missing out against Como. Piotr Zielinski and Yann Bisseck are also touch-and-go.

Inzaghi is expected to go with a familiar XI, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi and (if fit) Benjamin Pavard at the back.

Denzel Dumfries and Frederico Dimarco will operate as wing-backs.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Nico Barella and Henrik Mkhitaryan should form the midfield.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram should lead the line again.

Inter Milan expected line-up

Sommer – Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Martinez, Thuram

PSG vs Inter Milan: How to watch and listen

The Champions League final will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and streamed via discovery+. Kick-off is at 8pm UK time on Saturday, June 1. Commentary will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.





PSG vs Inter Milan stats

– This is PSG’s second UCL final and Inter’s seventh.

– PSG have scored first in seven of their last nine UCL games.

– PSG have already beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa in the knockout rounds.

– PSG have won nine of their last 11 Champions League games.

– Inter have lost just one of 14 Champions League matches this season.

– Inter are unbeaten in their last eight Champions League games (W6 D2).

– Inter scored 10 goals across their last four knockout matches.

– Both teams have scored in five of Inter’s last six games in all competitions.