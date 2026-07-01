Portugal v Croatia: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Does it tell us something about Portugal and Croatia not being able to move on that their most recognisable figures are a pair of blokes now in their fifth decade? Cristiano Ronaldo (41) and Luka Modric (40) are legends of the game… but at that age… and in this heat.

The pro-veteran argument would say that both remain pivotal figures. Ronaldo scored twice in the group stage (a brace against Uzbekistan) and while looking off the pace in the opening defeat to England, Modric has found some rhythm and set up the winning goal against Ghana that sent Croatia through.

Both sides finished runners-up in their groups. As well as beating Uzbekistan 5-0, Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo and 0-0 with Colombia. Croatia bounced back from the 4-2 loss to England with narrow victories against Panama (1-0) and Ghana (2-1).

Portugal v Croatia kick-off time

Portugal v Croatia kicks off at midnight BST on Friday (7pm local Thursday), July 3 in Toronto.

Portugal v Croatia how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 11.30pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Portugal team news

Cristiano Ronaldo has played every minute of this World Cup so far and expect that to continue here with boss Roberto Martinez seemingly reluctant to give him a rest.

Martinez has rotated elsewhere and Joao Neves should return to the starting XI after coming off the bench against Colombia.

Otherwise, there are no reported injuries in the Portuguese camp.

Croatia team news

Modric was taken off after 58 minutes against England but he played 81 minutes against Panama and the full 90 in the closer with Ghana.

He’ll again be Croatia’s metronome in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Josko Gvardiol could be recalled at left-back after the Manchester City defender was a surprise omission against Ghana.

Portugal v Croatia odds

Portugal are clear 4/5 favourites to win in 90 minutes and book their place in the last 16.

Croatia are the 18/5 underdogs while The Draw is 13/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Portugal are just 2/5 to go through while Croatia are 11/5 to advance.

A last-16 tie with either Spain or Austria awaits the winner.

Portugal v Croatia prediction

Germany and the Netherlands were involved in tight last-32 games which went into extra time and it’s easy to think this match-up between two of Europe’s stronger sides could go the same way.

Portugal have already played out two draws in the group stage while Croatia only just edged past Panama and Ghana to suggest they haven’t got extra gears to go through.

In which case, this is a fairly obvious call: back the draw after 90 minutes at 13/5.

If thinking beyond that, Portugal have won five of their eight penalty shootouts (62.5%) while, for Croatia, it’s four in seven (57.1%).

There’s nothing to split them there but note that Croatia have won all four of their shootouts at World Cup finals (Portugal have been involved in just one) and Zlatko Dalic will remind his team of that if it goes to spot-kicks.

Therefore, Croatia to win on penalties at 10/1 is worth a go.

Ronaldo is just 11/10 to score anytime but fellow 40-something Luka Modric is also his country’s chief penalty taker so, for value, try the Croatian to find the net at 15/2.