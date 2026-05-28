PSG v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After celebrating their first Premier League title in 22 years, Arsenal will now turn their attention to the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

It will be only Arsenal’s second-ever appearance in the Champions League final and first since 2006, when the Gunners lost 2-1 to Barcelona at the Stade de France.

For PSG, it’s a second successive Champions League final following their 5-0 win over Inter Milan last season and their third final appearance since 2019-20.

PSG v Arsenal kick-off time

PSG v Arsenal kicks off at 5pm BST on Saturday, May 30 at the Puskas Arena.

PSG v Arsenal how to watch

The final will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 3pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

PSG team news

Achraf Hakimi has been sidelined since suffering a thigh injury during the Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

He played no part in an inter-squad friendly match last weekend, but has now returned to training and is now on track to be involved against Arsenal.

Ousmane Dembele was forced off the field after 27 minutes during PSG’s 2-1 loss to Paris FC on the final day of the Ligue 1 season due to a muscle strain in his right calf.

Alongside Hakimi, the France international also took part in training this week and looks set to start against the Gunners in Budapest.

Back-up goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier could be back on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury, but Quentin Ndjantou remains unavailable.

Arsenal team news

Noni Madueke scored the winning goal against Crystal Palace last weekend but was substituted shortly before full-time, and was seen clutching at the back of his left thigh.

The winger did re-emerge to join Arsenal’s trophy lift and celebrations, and it has since been revealed that the substitution was just precautionary and related to cramp.

Christian Norgaard made a rare start against Palace but was seen speaking to a physio when walking off the pitch at halftime, and was then replaced by Kai Havertz.

Following a four-month lay-off with a foot injury, Mikel Merino made his return at Selhurst Park and got 30 minutes under his belt.

Ben White has been ruled out of the final with a knee injury and Jurrien Timber is a major doubt, having missed their last 14 games in all competitions.

If the Netherlands international can’t play against PSG, Cristhian Mosquera is expected to deputise at right-back.

PSG v Arsenal odds

PSG trade at 8/11 to win the Champions League (the price includes extra-time and penalties) for a second successive year, while Arsenal are 13/10 to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

In the 90-minute market, PSG are 7/5 to get it done in regulation time, while Arsenal are 11/5 and The Draw 12/5.

PSG v Arsenal prediction

The final brings together two contrasting styles as PSG have the most formidable attacking unit in Europe, while Arsenal’s success has been built on a rock-solid defensive foundation.

Luis Enrique’s side have netted 44 goals in the Champions League this season, the second-most by any team in a single campaign in the competition’s history.

The Gunners have only conceded six goals in the Champions League this season and have kept nine clean sheets, just one off the tournament’s record of 10.

PSG’s firepower makes them the slight favourites, although they do still have some defensive weaknesses and have conceded 22 goals in the Champions League this season. We’re backing a PSG win and both teams to score at 4/1.

Dembele was a thorn in Arsenal’s side when these two sides faced each other in the semi-final last season, scoring the only goal in the first leg at the Emirates before coming off the bench to register an assist in the second leg.

The France international also has nine direct goal contributions in the Champions League this season and is 23/20 to score or assist in the final.