PSG v Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Paris Saint-Germain will look to defend their UEFA Super Cup crown when they meet Aston Villa in European football’s traditional curtain-raiser.

PSG beat Tottenham on penalties in 2025 and booked their place in this fixture with a penalty shootout victory over their north London rivals, beating Arsenal in the Champions League final.

Villa are looking for a second trophy in quick succession after their 3-0 win over Freiburg in the Europa League final ended a 30-year trophy drought.

PSG v Aston Villa kick off time

PSG v Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, August 12 at the Red Bull Arena.

PSG v Aston Villa how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

PSG team news

Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery and Lucas Hernandez were all given extra time off following the World Cup and didn’t feature in either of PSG’s pre-season friendlies.

They have returned to first-team training this week and have travelled to Austria, giving Luis Enrique a full squad of players at his disposal.

But it remains to been if Enrique will throw them straight into the starting line-up against Aston Villa, or if they will be named on the bench.

Captain Marquinhos and Portuguese trio Vitinha, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes are all expected to start after getting 30 minutes under their belts in their last friendly against Manchester United.

Fellow World Cup performers Willian Pacho and Ibrahim Mbaye will also start after playing in both of PSG’s pre-season friendlies.

Lucas Digne could make his second PSG debut against his former club after they triggered the £8.5million release clause in his Villa contract.

Maghnes Akliouche is the other new arrival in the PSG squad following his £42.8million move from fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco.

PSG have also reached an agreement to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, but he won’t be involved in this game and Matvei Safonov will continue between the sticks.

Aston Villa team news

Having all received medals at the World Cup, Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins didn’t feature for Villa in pre-season.

If the trio aren’t ready to start against PSG, Marco Bizot will continue in goal, Victor Lindelof will start alongside Pau Torres and Tammy Abraham will lead the line.

Villa will definitely be without Amadou Onana after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee while playing for Belgium at the World Cup.

John McGinn is a doubt for the game after landing awkwardly on his left knee in a pre-season victory over BG Pathum United.

Villa paid a club-record fee to sign Johan Manzambi, but the midfielder is still continuing his recovery from a knee injury picked up while playing for Switzerland at the World Cup.

But fellow new signings Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Gomes are both set to make their competitive Villa debuts against PSG.

Ian Maatsen struggled for regular starts last season but is now the first-choice left-back at Villa Park following Digne’s departure.

PSG v Aston Villa odds

PSG trade at 4/9 to win the Super Cup (the price includes penalties) for a second successive year, while Aston Villa are 2/1 to lift the trophy for the first time since 1982.

In the 90-minute market, PSG are 4/5 to get it done in regulation time, while Aston Villa are 15/4 and The Draw 29/10.

If the game does finish level after 90 minutes, there will be no extra-time and it will go straight to penalties.

PSG v Aston Villa predictions

History is not on Villa’s side ahead of this fixture as the Europa League winners have lifted the UEFA Super Cup in just one of the last 13 seasons, with Atletico Madrid beating Real Madrid 4-2 in 2018.

Tottenham did come close to a rare Europa League and UEFA Super Cup double last year, before PSG netted two late goals at the Bluenergy Stadium and won 4-3 on penalties.

PSG are now aiming to become the third side to retain the Super Cup, but they are still working towards full sharpness after playing only two pre‑season fixtures – a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Villa have played five pre-season friendlies and the extra games should make them the fresher side, although they have lost against Porto, Real Sociedad and Bayern Munich this summer.

The only previous meeting between these two sides saw Villa lose 3-1 away before winning 3-2 at home in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2024-25, narrowly losing 5-4 on aggregate.

But two of Villa’s goalscorers across those two legs – Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers – have since left for Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

Unai Emery has also lost all three of his previous appearances in the UEFA Super Cup, including against Enrique’s Barcelona in 2015 whilst managing Sevilla.

While PSG are unlikely to be at their imperious best at this early stage of the season, they have enough attacking quality to beat a Villa side that are in the middle of a major rebuild.

We’re backing PSG to win in 90 minutes and both teams to score at 11/4.

With Dembele, Doue and Barcola all lacking match fitness, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be PSG’s biggest attacking threat against Villa.

The Georgia international had no World Cup commitments in the summer and played the full 90 minutes against Manchester United.

He also scored against Villa in the Champions League quarter-final first leg in 2024-25 and is 27/25 to score or assist in the Super Cup.