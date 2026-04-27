PSG v Bayern Munich: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

While Real Madrid v Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals was a genuine blockbuster, this last-four showdown could actually be an upgrade as it features the holders taking on the tournament favourites.

Bayern edged out Real 6-4 in the last eight, starting the job by winning the first leg 2-1 in Spain. Madrid led three times during the return in Germany before late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise finally settled the tie in favour of the men from Munich.

It was a simpler qualification for PSG. Last year’s winners beat a lacklustre Liverpool 2-0 in Paris and then avoided any mishaps back at Anfield. The Reds made a push in the second half but PSG held them at bay and two late Ousmane Dembele goals wrapped up a convincing 4-0 triumph on aggregate.

PSG v Bayern Munich kick-off time

PSG v Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 28 at the Parc des Princes.

PSG v Bayern Munich how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Amazon Prime.

PSG team news

Nuno Mendes and Desire Doue were taken off in the 2-0 win at Anfield but both are available again here.

Fabian Ruiz adds another option in midfield after returning from a two-month layoff to play in the Ligue 1 game against Angers at the weekend.

But there’s a doubt over key midfielder Vitinha, who is trying to shake off a heel injury.

Bayern Munich team news

Teenage star Lennart Karl could be in contention after being out with a thigh problem but Serge Gnabry, Sven Ulreich and Tom Bischof are all missing.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany will have to watch from the stands after picking up a one-match touchline ban for accruing three yellow cards.

PSG v Bayern Munich odds

For this first leg in France, hosts PSG are 5/4 to claim victory. Bayern are 9/5 to take a lead back to Germany while a draw on the night is 11/4.

But Bayern are favourites to make the final. They’re 4/6 in the ‘To Qualify’ market, with PSG 11/10.

In the outright tournament betting, Bayern are 7/4 favourites ahead of 9/4 Arsenal. PSG are 5/2 to retain the trophy while Atletico Madrid are the 7/1 outsiders.

PSG v Bayern Munich prediction

Bayern have won seven of their last nine head-to-heads against PSG, including the 2020 final when Kingsley Coman’s strike against his former team saw the Bavarians crowned champions for a sixth time.

In addition, Bayern have won each of their last seven UCL games so have been in fantastic form this season. They were crowned Bundesliga champions just over a week ago and are 15 points clear after winning 26 of their 31 matches.

There’s so much to like about holders PSG but Vitinha’s possible absence would be a blow and Bayern just seem unstoppable right now.

These two met in Paris in the league phase when Bayern ran out 2-1 winners. Luis Diaz scored both goals for Bayern before being sent off and he’s netted 25 times in a sensational debut season for Munich.

Diaz to score in a Bayern win – a repeat of that November clash – pays 9/2 and is the bet.

Harry Kane has found the net in each of his last five Champions League games so, if keeping it simple, the England striker is well worth a punt at 11/10 to score anytime. He has a staggering 53 goals to his name this season.