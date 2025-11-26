This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

After their utterly limp display in the 4-1 North London derby defeat at Arsenal on Sunday, many Spurs fans are dreading this trip to Paris to take on the current Champions League holders.

And yet in Thomas Frank’s first game in charge of Tottenham, his new team took a shock 2-0 lead in their Super Cup showdown in Udine before PSG fought back with two late goals and then won a penalty shootout.

The other cause for optimism is that, despite some miserable performances in the Premier League, Spurs have done surprisingly well in Europe, given Frank’s lack of experience at this level.

Tottenham, of course, showed their European chops by winning last season’s Europa League under Ange Postecoglou, and they’ve continued to impress observers on the continent at this higher level.

Spurs are unbeaten in their four Champions League group games so far, beating Villarreal (1-0) and Copenhagen (4-0), and adding draws against Bodo/Glimt (2-2) and Monaco (2-0).

PSG made a very sluggish start to this tournament last year before sprouting wings and charging to victory with a 5-0 demolition of Inter in the final.

So far, the defending champions have three wins out of four, although their 100% start went up in smoke last time after a 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich.

READ: Ten reasons why it’s going wrong for Thomas Frank’s Spurs – and it’s going to get worse

How to watch Paris-Saint Germain vs Tottenham

Paris-Saint Germain v Tottenham kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, November 26 at the Parc des Princes.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will provide full match commentary.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG are without roving right-back Achraf Hakimi, who is still feeling the effects of the red-card challenge from Luis Diaz in the loss to Bayern.

Warren Zaire-Emery is likely to fill in for the Moroccan.

Also absent from the side that dominated Europe last season are Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and fellow frontman Desire Doue, who scored twice in last year’s final.

PSG boss Luis Enrique rested several big names for the weekend 3-0 win over Le Havre – a result which kept them two points clear in Ligue 1 – but expect him to go strong here.

Paris-Saint Germain expected line-up

(4-3-3) Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Lee, Kvaratskhelia

Tottenham team news

Tottenham have to deal with both injuries and suspension ahead of their trip to the French capital.

The treatment room remains full with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, and Radu Dragusin all still out although veteran defender Ben Davies could return after a thigh issue.

Forward Brennan Johnson will miss out as he serves a ban for being sent off against Copenhagen, while Mathys Tel is unavailable having not been registered in Tottenham’s Champions League squad.

Kolo Muani is eligible to face his parent club and could start up front.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Richarlison; Kolo Muani

Paris-Saint Germain vs Tottenham stats

– Paris SG and Tottenham have met just once before in European competition, with the French side coming back from 2-0 down to win the 2025-26 European Super Cup on penalties earlier this season.

– Across major European competitions, Tottenham have lost just two of their last 13 games against sides from France (W6 D5), with their last away from home witnessing them draw 0-0 with Monaco in the UEFA Champions League last month.

– Paris SG have lost just one of their last six home UEFA Champions League games against English opponents (W4 D1), a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in March 2025 at the Round of 16 stage.

– Tottenham are unbeaten across their last five UEFA Champions League games (W2 D3), keeping four clean sheets in that time.

– Paris SG have won six of their last seven games in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League (L1), scoring an average of 3.6 goals per fixture across that stint.

– Tottenham have recorded seven clean sheets in their 13 games across the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in 2025, the most of any team in major European competition this calendar year.

– 13 of Paris SG’s 52 goals in the UEFA Champions League since the start of last season have been scored by players aged 21 or younger (25%).

Paris-Saint Germain vs Tottenham predictions

Despite almost scoring a shock win over PSG in the Super Cup, Tottenham’s early brightness under Thomas Frank seems to have evaporated for now.

Although good away form kept them high up the table to begin with, Spurs have now slipped to ninth, and their last 11 games in all competitions show just three wins.

PSG’s defeat to Bayern at the Parc des Princes probably doesn’t help the visitors either as the Champions League holders will seek a quick response.

Given their goal threat, PSG (-1) on the handicaps at around Even money (1/1) is appealing, and there’s scope to play the goal markets too.

Joao Neves has scored in each of PSG’s last three games and fired in a hat-trick during Portugal’s 9-1 thrashing of Armenia in the international break.

He also bagged a treble for PSG in a 6-3 win at Toulouse earlier this season, so odds of around 4/1 for an anytime strike look particularly juicy.