Newcastle United take the long trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in the first-leg of their Champions League play-off round.

It will be the first knockout round match that Newcastle have played in the Champions League, having been knocked out in the group stage in 2023 and 1998 and the second group stage in 2003.

Eddie Howe’s side finished 12th in this year’s Champions League group phase on 14 points, just two adrift of direct progression to the round of 16.

The Magpies are in good form and are looking for a third consecutive away victory in all competitions after beating Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League and Aston Villa 3-1 in the FA Cup.

This will also be the first knockout stage game for Qarabag, who finished 22nd in the group stage with 10 points from their eight matches.

They were hammered 6-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in their last European outing but did beat Copenhagen and Eintracht Frankfurt on home soil, while also managing a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

How to watch Qarabag vs Newcastle

Qarabag v Newcastle kicks off at 17:45 (UK) on Wednesday, February 18 at the Azersun Arena. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage starting from 17:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT 2 will provide full match commentary.

Qarabag team news

Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov has a fairly empty treatment room, with back-up goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev the only player ruled out of the game against Newcastle.

Their line-up should be quite predictable, as nine of their players started every single match in the Champions League group phase.

Mateusz Kochalski, Matheus Silva, Bahlul Mustafazada, Kevin Medina, Elvin Cafarguliyev, Pedro Bicalho, Leandro Andrade, Abdellah Zoubir and Camillo Duran are all expected to keep their place in the team.

That leaves two spots up for grabs, with Marko Jankovic set to partner Bicalho in midfield and Jonathan Montiel to play as the No.10.

Qarabag expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran

Newcastle team news

Unlike their hosts, Newcastle United have an extensive injury list.

Yoane Wissa missed the Aston Villa game after picking up an unspecified knock in training, but should be back for the second leg against Qarabag.

Sven Botman was also left out of the squad at Villa Park due to some discomfort in his back, and Newcastle aren’t taking any risks with the centre-back.

Club captain Bruno Guimaraes has travelled to Brazil to continue treatment on his hamstring injury, which will keep him out for around two months.

Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar are also set for lengthy spells on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on their respective knee and ankle injuries.

Lewis Miley hasn’t featured since the 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in January, and Tino Livramento is out until March with a hamstring injury.

But Newcastle did receive some good news as Joelinton is back in training and could feature against Qarabag after missing the last six games with a groin issue.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Ramsey, Willock; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Qarabag vs Newcastle stats

– Qarabag are winless in their previous nine meetings with English opposition, losing eight games and picking up one point from the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

– Qarabag have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six Champions League games, while only Kairat (22) – who finished bottom of the table – have conceded more goals than them (21) this season.

– But the Azerbaijani side have also scored two or more goals in eight of their last 11 games in Europe.

– Camilo Duran has opened the scoring in Qarabag’s last two home matches in the Champions League.

– Newcastle have won just one of their seven Champions League away games under Eddie Howe, drawing four and losing the other two.

– Anthony Gordon has netted six goals in the Champions League this season. Kylian Mbappe (13 goals), Harry Kane (eight) and Erling Haaland (seven) are the only players with more.

– Gordon or Harvey Barnes have either scored or assisted 76% of Newcastle’s goals in the Champions League this season (13/17).

– Newcastle haven’t kept a clean sheet since the 3-0 win over PSV in January, conceding at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.

– A win for Newcastle would see Eddie Howe equal the record for the joint-most victories by an English manager in a single Champions League. He would be on five, level with Bobby Robson and Graham Potter.

Qarabag vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle will head into this tie expecting to progress to the Champions League last 16, but the first leg away from home will be a tough test.

They just need to avoid defeat in Azerbaijan to set themselves up for a second leg victory at St James’ Park, and we’re backing a draw at 17/4.

Both teams to score is available at 10/11, and that bet has worked for Newcastle’s last five away games in all competitions. You can also get over 3.5 goals at 6/4.

Gordon has saved his best performances for the Champions League this season, registering six goals and two assists. He’s 17/20 to score or assist anytime.

For Qarabag, Duran is their most important player and has netted four goals in the Champions League this season. He is 11/2 to score anytime.