Real Betis vs Chelsea prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

We’ve picked out our best betting tips as Chelsea take on Real Betis in the Europa Conference League Final on Wednesday night, with history and silverware on the line for both sides.

For Chelsea, it’s a chance to complete the full UEFA set and become the first club to win all four major European competitions.

For Betis, it’s a shot at their first continental trophy and the culmination of a campaign that’s defied expectations.

Enzo Maresca’s side arrive in Wroclaw full of confidence after securing Champions League qualification on the final day of the Premier League season.

A narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest ensured fourth place and triggered celebrations that were as much about vindication as victory.

It means there’s no added pressure here, but naturally, they’ll want to win. They’ve been favourites from the outset and are now 90 minutes from finishing the job.

Betis, meanwhile, have navigated a far bumpier road but are still standing. And with players like Isco and Antony in form, they’ll back themselves to cause problems.





Chelsea vs Real Betis prediction

Chelsea have built momentum at just the right time. They’ve won five of their last six in all competitions, and while they weren’t flawless against Djurgardens, they’ve largely cruised through the Conference League.

They took 18 points from 18 in the group stage and have scored in every knockout tie. Even without some key players, they look to have too much for a Betis side who’ve been wobbling.

Pellegrini’s men did well to reach the final, knocking out Gent, Guimaraes and Fiorentina along the way, but their domestic form has tailed off.

They’re winless in four, and struggled to put away chances in a handful of recent La Liga games.

They’ll still carry a threat. Isco has found something close to his best form under Pellegrini, while Antony, who joined on loan from Man Utd in January, has scored eight and assisted five. But defensively, they’ve looked shaky.

With Nicolas Jackson back from suspension and Christopher Nkunku pushing for involvement, Chelsea should have enough to hurt them.

If the Blues start well, their experience in finals could make all the difference.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Real Betis team news

Hector Bellerin misses out through injury and will be joined on the sidelines by Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Chimy Avila.

Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt after missing training on Saturday.

Sabaly is fit to start at right-back in place of Bellerin, joining Marc Barta, Natan and Ricardo Rodriguez in defence.

Three familiar faces prop up the attack with Man Utd’s Antony, ex-Real Madrid star Isco and former West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Cedric Bakambu is expected to lead the line again.

Real Betis expected line-up

Vieites – Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, R. Rodriguez – Cardoso, Altimira – Antony, Isco, Fornals – Bakambu

Chelsea team news

Christopher Nkunku returned to training last week and may feature off the bench. Nicolas Jackson is available again after serving a domestic ban.

Aaron Anselmino, Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman are out injured. Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended, and Romeo Lavia remains ineligible for European competition.

Trevoh Chalobah and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could return to the XI, while Filip Jorgensen should keep his place in goal.

Maresca could rotate given the short rest since beating Forest at the weekend, but he’ll want to be as strong as possible. Cole Palmer has to start.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Tyrique George have impressed in this competition and perhaps deserve to see the job through, but the more senior Neto could replace George.

Chelsea expected line-up

Jorgensen – Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella – Dewsbury-Hall, Fernandez – Neto, Palmer, Sancho – Jackson

Chelsea vs Real Betis: How to watch and listen

Chelsea vs Real Betis will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, May 29. Live commentary will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Chelsea vs Real Betis stats

– Chelsea have scored in all six of their knockout games in the Conference League.

– Real Betis are winless in their last four La Liga games.

– Both teams have scored in 14 of Betis’ last 15 matches.

– Chelsea have lost just one of their last nine European finals.

– The Blues have a +29 goal difference across the competition.

– Betis finished 15th out of 36 in the Conference League group stage.

– Only one of the last three Conference League finals has gone over 2.5 goals.

– Chelsea are bidding to become the first club to win all four major UEFA competitions.