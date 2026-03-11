This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet at the Bernabeu to renew their rivalry in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The two sides are certainly well-acquainted, and this fixture is set to become the third most-played in the history of the competition.

It is Manchester City’s second trip to the Spanish capital in the last three months, having already beaten Real Madrid 2-1 in the league phase of this competition earlier in the season.

Rodrygo netted the opener before Nico O’Reilly equalised and Erling Haaland scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

That victory helped City secure an eighth-placed finish in the group phase, while Real Madrid were one place below them and had to go through the play-offs.

Madrid beat Benfica 3-1 on aggregate and come into this tie after netting an injury-time winner against Celta Vigo in LaLiga, which leaves them four points behind Barcelona.

City also sit second in their domestic league, and they are still have hopes of a quadruple after winning 3-1 away at Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round.

How to watch Real Madrid v Man City

Real Madrid v Man City kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, March 11 at the Bernabeu. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 19:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Real Madrid team news

Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in this season’s Champions League with 13 goals, but he is expected to miss the first leg with a knee injury.

Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao are both sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Dani Ceballos, Alvaro Carreras and David Alaba all have calf injuries.

Rodrygo has been ruled out for the rest of the 2025-26 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and his external meniscus.

Eduardo Camavinga has missed the last two games with a dental issue but is now back in training and available to face Manchester City.

Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono will also return to Madrid’s matchday squad after serving domestic bans in LaLiga.

Real Madrid expected line-up

(4-3-3) Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G. Garcia, Vinicius

Man City team news

After being rested against Newcastle, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Rodri, Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland should all return to the starting line-up.

Mateo Kovacic has been sidelined since October and will miss the return to his former club, although he is now back in training.

Fellow Croatia international Josko Gvardiol is also unavailable after suffering a tibial fracture earlier this year, while Rico Lewis has been struggling with an ankle injury.

Man City expected line-up

(4-3-3) Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly, Bernardo; Semenyo, Haaland, Doku

Real Madrid v Man City stats

– Manchester City will face Real Madrid for the 16th time in the Champions League (W5 D5 L5), twice as often as they have faced any other team in the competition (Bayern Munich – 8).

– Only Bayern Munich (8) and Juventus (7) have won more Champions League games against Real Madrid than Manchester City (5).

– Manchester City have been eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid on four occasions, the only side to knock them out more than twice. That includes in each of the last two seasons: 2023-24 quarter-finals and 2024-25 play-offs.

– Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 15 Champions League round of 16 ties and triumphed in the first leg in 10 of their last 12 ties at this stage.

– Following the 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester City and a 1-0 loss at Liverpool in the group phase, Real Madrid have now lost their last four games against English teams.

– Manchester City have lost only three of their last 18 matches against Spanish teams (W10 D5), although all three of those defeats were against Real Madrid.

– Manchester City have won both of their away games against Spanish opposition in this season’s competition, beating Villarreal 2-0 before that 2-1 win at the Bernabeu.

– The last away team to keep a clean sheet in a Champions League knockout stage game away to Real Madrid was Barcelona in April 2011, who were then managed by current City boss Pep Guardiola. Since then, the Spanish side have scored in 39 in a row, averaging 2.2 goals per match (86 in total).

– Guardiola will take charge of his 190th Champions League match here, equalling Alex Ferguson’s total in the competition. Following this fixture, Guardiola will only trail Carlo Ancelotti (218) on the list of most Champions League games by managers.

– Kylian Mbappe accounts for 54% of Real Madrid’s Champions League goals in 2025-26 (13/24), while Erling Haaland accounts for 47% of Manchester City’s (7/15).

– Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Haaland has 61 direct goal involvements in the Champions League. Only Robert Lewandowski (63) and Mbappe (71) have more in that period.

– Twelve of Vinicius Junior’s last 13 Champions League goals have come in the second half, including each of his last seven.

Real Madrid v Man City predictions

There has been little to separate Real Madrid and Manchester City over the years, with both teams securing five victories apiece across 15 meetings.

But Guardiola’s side head into this tie as the favourites due to Madrid’s injury issues and their lack of consistency under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Madrid still have enough firepower to get on the scoresheet, so we’re backing Manchester City to win and both teams to score at 13/5.

Having failed to score in his first four appearances against Real Madrid, Haaland has three goals in his last two appearances against them. He’s 10/11 to score anytime.

The Norway international was the matchwinner in the last game between these two sides, and you can back him to be the last goalscorer at 17/5.