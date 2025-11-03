Slavia Prague play host to Arsenal in the Champions League on November 4

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal head to Prague on Tuesday night looking to maintain their flawless start in the Champions League and keep their momentum rolling on all fronts.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been relentless this season, unbeaten across all competitions and boasting three wins from three in Europe without conceding a goal.

Their 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid last time out was as ruthless as it was routine, with every phase of play looking in sync.

This trip to the Czech capital should be trickier in atmosphere than opposition. Slavia Prague have two points from three matches and the lowest xG tally in the competition.

They’ve not won a Champions League game since 2007 and face a side who rarely give opponents a sniff. Arsenal have kept seven straight clean sheets in all competitions.

Slavia’s only hope lies in the noise of the Fortuna Arena and a disciplined shape. Arsenal, though, have shown they are as gritty as they are silky.

The Gunners have won eight of their ten meetings with Czech opposition and will expect to make that nine on Tuesday night.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal kicks off at 17:45 (UK) on Tuesday, November 4, at the Fortuna Arena.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports, with full radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Slavia Prague team news

Injuries continue to pile up for the hosts. Ivan Schranz, Filip Horský, Petr Ševčík, Dominik Javorček, Tomáš Holeš, Igoh Ogbu and captain Jan Bořil all remain sidelined.

Creative midfielder Lukáš Provod should wear the armband and operate behind the strike pairing of Chory and Chytil.

The defensive trio is likely unchanged, while Daiki Hashioka provides cover from the bench.

Slavia Prague expected line-up

(3-4-1-2) Markovic; Zima, Chaloupek, Vlček; Moses, Oscar, Zafeiris, Mbodji; Provod; Chory, Chytil

Arsenal team news

Martín Zubimendi is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards, while Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli remain doubtful following knocks picked up at Burnley.

Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz are still out, but Arsenal’s depth softens the blow.

Christian Norgaard is expected to make his first Champions League start, with Mikel Merino again capable of filling the false-nine role if Gyokeres isn’t risked.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; White, Saliba, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Nørgaard, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal stats

– Slavia are winless in 14 Champions League matches (D6 L8) — the longest current run in the competition.

– Arsenal are one of just two teams yet to concede in this season’s Champions League.

– Slavia produced the lowest combined xG across MD2–MD3 (0.84 total; 0.04 per shot).

– Arsenal have faced the joint-fewest shots on target in this UCL (6) and the second-lowest xGA (1.51).

– The Gunners are unbeaten in ten matches against Czech sides (W8 D2), scoring 27 and conceding three.

– Slavia have won only one of their eight European home games against English teams (D2 L5).

– Arsenal have seven straight clean sheets in all competitions.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal predictions

Slavia’s defensive record at home may be strong, but Arsenal’s intensity, control, and set-piece power make them a different proposition to domestic opposition.

The visitors should dictate tempo from the first whistle and find a way through eventually.

Even with rotation, Arsenal’s structure and quality remain intact, while Slavia’s lack of cutting edge in Europe makes it hard to see an upset.

Given Slavia’s long European drought and Arsenal’s seven-game clean-sheet streak, an Arsenal win to nil at around 8/11 fits the pattern perfectly.

For something at a bigger price, Gabriel Magalhães: Anytime scorer at 19/4 appeals again. He remains a constant threat from corners, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Brazilian popped up with another.

Gabriel made first contact from a set-piece to set up the Gunners’ opening goal away to Burnley at the weekend.