Southampton v Arsenal: Prediction, team news and odds

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After losing against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, Arsenal will look to bounce back in their FA Cup quarter-final tie away at Southampton.

The Gunners narrowly avoided an FA Cup upset in the fifth round as Eberechi Eze came off the bench to score the winner at Mansfield.

Southampton reached this stage of the competition after a stoppage-time penalty from Ross Stewart saw them beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Southampton v Arsenal kick-off time

Southampton v Arsenal kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday, April 4 at St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton v Arsenal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, HBO Max and BBC One, with coverage starting from 19:30.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Southampton team news

Having both picked up two yellow cards in the FA Cup this season, Flynn Downes and Kuryu Matsuki will be suspended for this quarter-final tie.

Club captain Jack Stephens is a doubt after suffering a training ground injury earlier in the week and Leo Scienza is expected to miss out with a groin problem.

Welington and Jay Robinson also have muscle injuries, while Alex McCarthy is yet to return after having surgery on a wrist injury and Mads Roerslev is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

Arsenal team news

Eze missed the Carabao Cup final with a calf injury and is reportedly targeting a return in the Premier League game against Manchester City later this month.

Mikel Merino remains sidelined with a foot injury, but Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber could be back in the matchday squad against Southampton.

During the international break, Noni Madueke was forced off in the first half of England’s draw with Uruguay and was seen wearing a knee brace as he walked through the mixed zone after the game.

Piero Hincapie picked up an injury in Ecuador’s 1-1 draw against Morocco, and Martin Zubimendi was sent home after experiencing a knee issue with Spain.

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Leandro Trossard also pulled out of international duty, but it is believed these were more precautionary measures.

While they may be fit enough to play, Mikel Arteta won’t take any risks before their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Sporting CP.

Southampton v Arsenal odds

The bookies expect Arsenal to get the win, and that can be backed at 3/10. The Gunners are also priced at 2/1 to win the FA Cup, making them the current favourites.

Southampton are massive underdogs for this quarter-final tie and a home win is available at 11/1, while they are 50/1 to lift the trophy in May.

A draw is priced at 5/1, and the game will go to extra time if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Southampton v Arsenal prediction

Southampton are currently one of the most in-form teams in the Championship, having won nine and drawn three of their last 12 games in the second tier.

That run has taken Tonda Eckert’s side from 15th to sixth in the table as they look to win promotion via the Championship play-offs.

It will be a tough away trip for the Gunners, who may also have one eye on next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Sporting CP.

But they should still have enough strength in depth to get past Southampton, and we’re backing Arsenal to secure a narrow 2-1 win over the hosts.